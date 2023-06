PM Modi congratulates Indian contingent on performance at ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany

YEARS |

Update: June 10, 2023 6:23 p.m. EAST

New Delhi [India]Jun 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Indian contingent, which won a total of 15 medals at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup recently concluded in Suhl, Germany.

PM Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the players on their performance. He said each medal won is a testament to the player’s passion, dedication and spirit.

“Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at the 2023 ISSF Junior World Cup with a total of 15 medals and emerging at the top of the medal table. Each win is a testament to passion, dedication and commitment. spirit of our young athletes. Best wishes to them,” PM Modi tweeted. Our shooters continue to make us proud! Incredible performance by India at the ISSF Junior World Cup 2023 with a total of 15 medals and emerging at the top of the medal table. Each win is a testament to the passion, dedication and spirit of our young athletes. Best wishes to them. pic.twitter.com/cPv29CliIW Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2023 India finished top of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany with an overhaul of 15 medals including six gold, six silver and three bronze .

In a commendable achievement, India has now finished top of all Junior World Cups and ISSF World Championships held since 2019, informed a press release from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

This edition’s gold medalists for India included Sainyam in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol, Dhanush Srikanth in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle, Amanpreet Singh in the Men’s 25m Pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Gautami Bhanot in the mixed 10m air rifle team, Gautami, Swati Chowdhury and Sonam Maskar in the women’s 10m air rifle team and Megana Sadula, Payal Khatri and Simranpreet Kaur Brar in the women’s events 25 m pistol team.

Silver medalists include Sameer (Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol), Dhanush Srikanth/Abhinav Shaw/Saalim (Men’s 10m Air Rifle Team), Sainyam/Abhinav Choudhary (Mixed 10m Air Pistol Team ), Sainyam/Suruchi Inder Singh/Urva Chaudhary (women’s 10m air pistol team), Abhinav Choudhary/Shubham Bisla/Amit Sharma (men’s 10m air pistol team) and Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu/Sameer/Jatin ( men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team)

Bronze medalists include Suruchi Inder Singh/Shubham Bisla (mixed 10m air pistol team), Harmehar Singh Lally/Sanjana Sood (mixed skeet team) and Mahesh Pasupathy Anandakumar (men’s 25m rapid fire pistol), according to Olympics .com.

On the final day Thursday, India’s young trap shooters failed to qualify for the medal round after finishing outside the top six in the qualifying round. In the men’s trap, Bakhtyaruddin Malek was the best Indian on the show with a five-round score of 111 out of 125 to finish 23rd, while Tavrez Singh Sandhu was 48th with a score of 105. Kabir Sharma was 53rd with 104 and Arya Vansh Tyagi was 57th with an effort of 102. Finally, Shardul Vihan finished 68th with 97 against his name.

In the women’s trap, Bhavya Tripathi shot 110 to finish ninth, while Ashima Ahlawat finished 15th with a score of 106. Sabeera Haris and Nilaa Rajaa Baalu ​​shot identical scores of exactly 100 to finish 22nd and 23rd and the fifth Indian in the women’s trap Darshna Rathore, shot 96 for a 27th place finish. (ANI)

