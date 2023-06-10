Abbas to visit China after offering to help revive peace talks with Israel





Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is expected to arrive in Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit, will be the first Arab leader to be hosted by China this year. The visit is seen as a sign of China’s continued efforts to increase its influence in the Middle East at a time when the United States has refocused its attention on the Indo-Pacific region and Ukraine. It is further seen as a sign of strengthened relations between the Palestinians and China, which has long been critical of Israeli policies and measures. Abbas’ visit to China comes shortly after Beijing helped broker the restoration of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran. It also follows China’s offer to help Israel and the Palestinians resume peace talks, stalled since 2014. The last meeting between Abbas and Chinese President Xi Jinping took place in December 2022 during the Sino-Arab summit held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. During a speech at the summit, Jinping affirmed his country’s support for Palestinian efforts to become a full member of the United Nations. “We strongly support the establishment of a fully sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.” -President Xi Jinping Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the China-Arab summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 9, 2022. (credit: SAUDI PRESS AGENCY/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) “President Abbas is an old and good friend of the Chinese people and the first Arab head of state to be hosted by China this year,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters this weekend. end. “It says a lot about the high-level friendly relations between China and Palestine.” China encourages peace talks Wenbin pointed out that China was one of the first countries “to recognize the PLO and the State of Palestine.” He added: “In recent years, under the personal guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Abbas, China-Palestine relations have maintained good momentum of growth with stronger political mutual trust and deeper friendship between the two peoples. . China stands ready to work with Palestine to follow through on the common understanding of the leaders of the two countries and take the traditional Sino-Palestinian friendship to new heights. The Chinese official also noted that Beijing strongly supports the Palestinians’ “just cause” for the restoration of their legitimate national rights. The Chinese president has repeatedly put forward proposals to solve the Palestinian problem on the basis of the two-state solution, he said, adding that as a member of the United Nations Security Council, the China will continue to work with the international community for a comprehensive settlement and a lasting solution. In April, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang announced that Beijing was ready to facilitate peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians. The announcement was made in separate phone calls to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and PA Foreign Minister Riad Malki. The Chinese minister said his country encouraged both sides to “show political courage and take steps to resume peace talks.” In March, Abbas met with the Chinese government’s special envoy on the Middle East issue, Zhai Jun, in Ramallah and praised Beijing for successfully chairing the Saudi-Iran dialogue and brokering the agreement between the two sides. . Abbas told the envoy that the Palestinians greatly appreciate China’s maintenance of a just stance on the Palestinian issue and expect China to play a constructive role in promoting a just and early settlement.

