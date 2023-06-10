Boris Johnson resigns from parliament : NPR







. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Brandon Bell/Getty Images Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give up his parliamentary seat amid a lengthy ethics inquiry that is expected to produce a report into his behavior as prime minister next week. In a scathing statement announcing his resignation from the legislature, Johnson described as a ‘kangaroo court’ the parliamentary committee investigating whether he had lied to fellow lawmakers about social gatherings inside government buildings that had flouted its own COVID-19 social distancing rules. The committee had provided him with an outline of its report, which apparently prompted his decision. His departure statement, the inquiry committee replied, had again “challenged” Parliament. Opposition parties called the turmoil a “soap opera” and wished Johnson “good riddance”. He and others, including current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, had previously received criminal fines for their behavior during the pandemic. But Johnson has long insisted that the incorrect and misleading accounts he repeatedly gave to UK lawmakers denying these “lockdown parties” as they became known did not constitute intentional lies. A magazine editor turned MP and then mayor of London, Johnson rose to power at a time of chaotic division within his own Conservative Party, stemming from botched Brexit negotiations between Britain and the European Union. After helping oust and then replace Theresa May, he led his party to a seismic victory in the 2019 general election, with Brexit as a rallying cry allowing him to force Britain’s eventual departure from the EU. European Union. But soon after, the pandemic upended his post as Prime Minister and his own personal behavior became problematic for much of the public, and for many in Parliament as well. The controversies centered on those in Downing Street, where Johnson dominated British politics, frustrating his legislative agenda and further fragmenting the Tories. For months, eyewitness accounts, photographs and other evidence about the parties have piled up, infuriating British citizens hurt by more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths and angered by the apparent hypocrisy of those in power. Johnson eventually apologized and narrowly remained in office despite the deep displeasure of many of his fellow lawmakers. But a subsequent scandal involving allegations of sexual assault by a close parliamentary colleague after Johnson appointed the man to a prominent role prompted many in his government to resign en masse, and soon after, he too was forced out of Downing Street. A year and two prime ministers later, the ongoing Johnson inquiry had again begun to eclipse British politics and its findings were to force a recall vote on Johnson’s parliamentary seat. In his lengthy belated resignation statement intended to counter Monday’s publication, Johnson also criticized the policies of his successor Sunak, who served as his finance minister until last July. His allies describe him as a “political titan” whose treatment was “shameful”, and Johnson brushed aside his supporters’ hopes that he might one day return to frontline politics. He has already recovered from successive scandals and his opponents know he is unlikely to disappear from British public life for long.

