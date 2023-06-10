Politics
Erdogan’s election victory gives new impetus to Turkey’s role in the Horn of Africa
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won perhaps the most grueling election race yet, seeing him compete in the second round before knocking out his rival. But last month’s vote could signal more of the same policies by Turkey in the Horn and East Africa region, observers say, signaling some form of growth in support for trade and security for countries.
Mr Erdogan became the highest ranking Turkish official to visit Somalia in nearly 30 years after as prime minister he visited Mogadishu at the height of one of the world’s worst refugee crises, in 2011. Since then he has visited all the countries of the Horn of Africa. , excluding Eritrea, and visited 31 African countries in total.
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud was among African leaders present at an inauguration ceremony for President Erdogan a week ago.
I wish Turkey will continue to support the stability and development of its brotherly countries, the Somali leader said.
Professor Peter Kagwanja, CEO of the Africa Policy Institute, a think tank in Nairobi, said East Africa that Erdogan is motivated both by the intention to market his name and that of the country.
Erdogan is a nationalist but he also carried with him a historical shadow, a desire to recreate the Turkish empire from the time of Ataturk, he said, referring to the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who was president between 1923 and 1938.
Ataturk transformed his country into a modern industrialized secular state, abandoning the old policies of the Ottoman Empire.
Last week he appointed spy chief Hakan Fidan as the new foreign minister, replacing Mevlut Cavusoglu. Fidan is also a specialist in international relations, but was best known as a spy chief after serving as director general of Turkey’s national intelligence agency for 13 years.
greater powers
Professor Kagwanja thinks that the turkeys are rising in the Horn, and that Africa, in general, is due to the gaps created by the bigger powers.
Turkey, like Middle Eastern powers such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, has come to the Horn to occupy these spaces.
We expect much more from Turkey’s role in regional security issues. Some of the recent wars like Tigray in Ethiopia, and now Sudan, have been fueled in part by Turkish technology. This will be more pronounced in the future, he said, referring to drones and other military technology which he said may have arrived at the Horn scene, indirectly.
But safety is not the only objective. One thing about Turkey is the longevity of its diplomats. For example, Mr. Mevlut Cavusoglu served as foreign minister from 2015 to 2023, giving his country institutional memory to build ties.
Trkiye attaches importance to the opening of diplomatic missions in all African countries, in order to strengthen its relations with the continent. While the number of our embassies in Africa was only 12 in 2002, it will increase to 44 from 2022, says a statement on the Turkish Foreign Ministry website, calling the country as it is officially known. .
In 2015, Erdogan inaugurated and officially announced the opening of a modern terminal built for Mogadishus Aden Abdulle International Airport.
Indeed, President Erdogan returned to the Somali capital in 2016 to open an embassy there, the largest Turkish diplomatic mission in the world.
The Turkish Development Agency (TIKA) has since set up Erdogan’s Medical Research and Training Hospital and has set up several other aid projects.
Mogadishu’s seaport is managed by the Turkish company Al-Bayrak and the city’s airport is administered by another.
In December last year, the Somali Investment Promotion Office (SOMINVET) organized the 1st Somalia International Investment Conference (SIICO). Among the high-level guests was Turkey’s Ambassador to Somalia, Mahmet Yilmaz, who described the importance of Turkish-Somali Economic and Trade Cooperation (TEPA).
Addressing a large audience that included Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Yilmaz said: Once TEPA reaches a full implementation phase, providing opportunities to mutually benefit from local resources such as livestock, agriculture and fisheries resources, the program will stimulate economic growth, job creation leading to improved trade and investment in both countries.
Overall, there are 38 African diplomatic missions in Ankara, up from ten in 2008. Somalia, Kenya and Ethiopia are among the countries that opened embassies in Ankara during this period.
Rapid growth rate
Apart from the embassies, however, Turkey plays its relations through institutions such as the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, the Yunus Emre Institute, the Turkish Maarif Foundation, the Turkish nun, Anadolu Agency (media) and Turkish Airlines.
And he cited the rapid growth rate as one of the most concrete indicators of the strengthening of our relationship. Trade volume with Africa has increased from $5.4 billion in 2003 to $34.5 billion in 2021.
Turkey says it has undertaken projects worth $77.8 billion in Africa and established joint trade councils with 45 African countries over the past ten years.
According to the projections of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, it will have direct flights with all African countries in the next ten years, seeking to facilitate business and make our country an intersection point for the African people to access to the world and to strengthen the bonds between our people.
Turkish Airlines flew to 39 countries before the pandemic. The initial plan is to retake all of these destinations. But Turkey also grants scholarships to African students every year.
By the end of 2022, more than 15,000 African students had obtained graduate, postgraduate and doctoral scholarships since 1992. It has also trained at least 249 diplomats from African countries under its international training program for young diplomats , an annual training program launched in 1992. .
