Your silence on Manipur’s violence rubbing salt on people’s wounds: Kharge’s jibe to PM Modi





By India Today News Desk: Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, saying the prime minister’s silence on the violence in Manipur was “putting salt in the wounds of his people”. His remark came a day after three people were killed in a village in Imphal West district as tensions continued in violence-stricken Manipur. Taking to Twitter, Mallikarjun Kharge said, “3rd May 2023 – Violence erupted for the first time in Manipur. It took you almost a month to send the Union Home Secretary to the State. 8 days after the departure of the Minister of the Interior, violence continues in Manipur. “For a proponent of the so-called ‘Act East’ policy for North East India, your stoic silence on the violence in Manipur is stirring salt in the wounds of its people. As Prime Minister, you could have at least made an appeal for peace. You have betrayed Manipur! said the Congress leader. Earlier this week, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh asked why the Prime Minister had not encouraged a cross-party delegation to visit Manipur. “There seems to be no respite from the huge disaster that has engulfed Manipur for the past seven weeks. The Home Secretary has belatedly surrendered after a month and the nation must be grateful for small mercies,” Ramesh tweeted. READ ALSO | CBI trains SIT to investigate Manipur violence cases and re-registers 6 state-referred FIRs “But why is the prime minister still silent? Why doesn’t he visit the state and call for reconciliation between communities? Why can’t he at least encourage a multi-party delegation to visit Manipur? he also asked. Clashes first erupted in Manipur on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was held in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis make up about 53% of Manipur’s population and live mainly in the Imphal Valley. while the Nagas and Kukis tribes constitute 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts. The ethnic violence that erupted more than a month ago has the lives of nearly 100 people and injured more than 300. READ ALSO | Center forms peace committee in violence-stricken Manipur, Guv Anusuiya Uikey to head panel

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/mallikarjun-kharge-congress-attacks-pm-modi-silence-manipur-violence-2391346-2023-06-10 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos