Important announcements likely during Prime Minister Modi’s trip: Pentagon | India News





WASHINGTON: Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the United States this month will set new benchmarks for bilateral relations and very big historic and exciting announcements are likely to be made on defense cooperation and strengthening the industrial base. India’s native military, the Pentagon said.

Prime Minister Modi will undertake his first state visit to the United States at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden this month. During his four-day visit starting June 21, the US President and First Lady will host Modi for a state dinner on June 22.

When Prime Minister Modi comes here to Washington for a state visit later this month, I believe it will be a historic visit setting new benchmarks for the relationship, the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Security Affairs said. Indo-Pacific, Ely Ratner, during a panel discussion at the Center for New American Security Thursday.

I think this (the visit) will be seen as similar to how Japan two plus two earlier this year was a pivotal moment in the relationship. People will see Prime Minister Modi’s visit as a real stepping stone for US-India relations, he said.

Ratner said US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently visited India to advance a number of bilateral issues and prepare the ground for the Prime Ministers’ visit to Washington by finalizing particular agreements and initiatives. on which the two countries are working.

Among the priorities is a clear strategic alignment around the issue of co-development and co-production between the United States and India on the defense side. It is a priority for Prime Minister Modi to strengthen India’s indigenous defense industrial base, as well as to advance military modernization, he said.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval here in january launched the initiative for critical and emerging technologies (iCET) to try to strengthen technological cooperation between the United States and India and there is a very strong defense component of that which the two countries seek to advance.

