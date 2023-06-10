Kerinci Regent Adirozal received the Satya Lancana Wira Karya Award from the President of the Republic of Indonesia





METROJAMBI.COM – The Regent of Kerinci Adirozal received the Satya Lancana Wira Karya award from the hands of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Satya Lancana Wira Karya is a sign of honor given by the government of the Republic of Indonesia to its citizens who have brought great devotion to the state and the nation of Indonesia, so that they can be role models for others . Adirozal received the Satya Rompin Wira Karya Award at the 16th National Main Week (Penas) for Contact with Farmers and Fishermen (KTNA) held in Padang City, West Sumatra. Also Read: KPU Sarolangun admits difficulties in detecting village chiefs’ participation in legislation, asks PMD to return to letters Adirozal received the Satya Rompin Wira Karya Award from Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo, who represented President Joko Widodo. For the province of Jambi, two regional chiefs received the Satya Rompin Wira Karya award. Besides Adirozal, the regent of Merangin Mashuri also received a similar award. Also read: Government revokes mandatory rules for the use of masks in public places, Corona will finally… “It is a sign of respect for the whole community, especially the farmers of Kerinci Regency who are so obstinate in developing the agricultural sector,” said Kerinci Regent Adirozal. Satya Badge Wira Karya is a form of appreciation of the agricultural development strategy implemented in Kerinci Regency. For this award, Adirozal expressed his gratitude to all parties, especially the farmers and people of Kerinci who have worked together to advance the agricultural sector of Kerinci Regency. Also Read: Kerinci Police Arrest Two South Coast Residents Linked to Narcotics Cases “As we know, the backbone of Kerinci is agriculture. The government will always support the programs for Kerinci agriculture to be more advanced,” he said.

