Taking place in a festive manner, the 16th Penas of Farmer-Fishermen of Padang was inaugurated by the Coordinating Minister of Economy





Padang, InfoPublik – National Week (Penas) XVI of Indonesian Farmer Fishermen 2023 in the city of Padang, West Sumatra (West Sumatra), was opened directly by the Coordinating Minister of Economy, Airlangga Hartanto, virtually, Saturday (10/6/ 2023). The opening of Penas Tani was to be opened by President Joko Widodo, but it was canceled and was represented by the Coordinating Minister of Economy Erlangga Hartarto in a virtual zoom. “Even though he was unable to attend, the president conveyed his thanks to the farmers and agricultural actors who were present in Padang city,” Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo (Mentan SYL) said. on the site of Farmer Penas in Sutan Sjahrir. Padang Air Base. “This Penas Tani is a mythical moment, long awaited, missed by farmers, fishermen, gardeners. It would be a great farmer if the head of the region attended this agricultural event, right?” asked the Minister of Agriculture. ‘Agriculture SYL. During the opening, the Coordinating Minister of Economy, Airlangga Hartanto, read the remarks of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who was present virtually. “I apologize, President Joko Widodo was unable to attend in person,” he said. Coordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the government should be proud of the Mainstay Farmer-Fisherman Contact (KTNA) who organized this fisherman-farmer Penas. “With the theme of Penas “To strengthen and strengthen the potential and bargaining position of local products”, it is very appropriate, because as a great nation, it must be able to represent in terms of its ability to produce food diversified within the country, especially to overcome the threat of a global food crisis by using local potential and wisdom to meet national food needs. “We also hope that farmers can produce food from the global threat of local food, as Indonesia is able to meet its own food needs,” he added. As known, the opening of the Fisherman Farmer Penas was held at Sutan Sjahrir Air Base, Padang, attended by 28,000 participants from 37 provinces of Indonesia. Also attending were 14 governors and 293 regents and mayors from across Indonesia. (MC Padang/Doni)

You may repost, rewrite and/or copy this content with acknowledgment of the source. infopublic.id

