Trump faces a maximum of 400 years in prison and a $9 million fine





The 49-page indictment against former President Donald Trump unsealed on Friday revealed the ex-commander-in-chief potentially faces hundreds of years behind bars and millions in fines for his alleged mismanagement of classified documents.

The 76-year-old was charged by Special Counsel Jack Smith with violating seven different federal statutes among the 37 separate counts in the indictment.

There are many sentencing options, but if Trump receives the maximum sentence on each count and the judge orders the sentences to be served consecutively, he would be looking at 400 years in prison and could face a $9 fine. $250,000.

Trump faces a maximum of 400 years in prison if convicted on all 37 counts.

Below is a breakdown of the charges prosecutors will try to convince a jury Trump is guilty of and the maximum penalties he faces on each count.

Counts 1-31: Willful Withholding of National Defense Information

Trump faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a maximum period of supervised release of three years and a fine of $250,000 for each count of willfully withholding national defense information.

By law, information does not have to be classified to be stored unlawfully.

By law, information does not have to be classified to be stored unlawfully.

Count 32: Conspiracy to Obstruction of Justice

Trump faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years and a fine of $250,000 for conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Count 33: Withholding a Document or Record

Trump faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum supervised release period of three years and a fine of $250,000 for withholding a document or charge from the record.

Count 34: corruptly concealing a document or record

Trump faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum period of supervised release of three years and a fine of $250,000 for corruptly concealing a document or an accusation.

Count 35: Concealment of a Document in a Federal Investigation

Trump faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, a maximum period of supervised release of three years and a fine of $250,000 for concealing a document during a federal investigation.

Count 36: Concealment Stratagem

Trump faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison, a maximum period of supervised release of three years and a fine of $250,000 for concealing charges.

Count 37: Misrepresentations and Representations

Trump faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum period of supervised release of three years and a fine of $250,000 for making false statements and statements.

Smith notes in the indictment that the potential penalties for each count do not include restitution, special assessments, parole conditions or forfeitures that may be applicable.

The former president has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

