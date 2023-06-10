Trump today indictment papers: Donald Trump fumes ahead of first speech after unsealed indictment details alleged crimes





Jack Smith gave a brief statement to the press after the indictment was unsealed

Former President Donald Trump speaks at two Republican state conventions in Georgia and North Carolina today, just a day after he was indicted for showing highly classified information to unauthorized persons twice .

The 49-page, 38-count indictment was unsealed on Friday after Mr Trump made a series of social media posts revealing he had been indicted by a grand jury under the supervision of the Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The indictment details charges against Mr Trump and Walt Nauta, a former US Navy non-commissioned officer who left government service to work for Mr Trump after his term ended in January 2021.

According to the indictment, the 38 counts against Mr. Trump and Mr. Nauta include willful withholding of national defense information, conspiracy to obstruct justice, withholding of a document or record, corruptly concealing a document or record, concealing a document in a federal investigation, scheme to conceal, and false statements and representations.

The former president fumed online about the charges and lashed out at Mr Smith calling him a deranged lunatic. The special advocate for his part gave a brief explanation of the sweeping indictment and reiterated that in America the law applies to everyone.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1686414641DoJ will go to jail if Trump found guilty, lawyer says

The Justice Department will likely seek to incarcerate former President Donald Trump if he is found guilty following the indictment listing 37 counts against him in connection with his handling of classified information from national defense.

Oliver O’Connell10 June 2023 17:30

1686413704Mitt Romney’s searing response to Trump’s damning indictment

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney said former President Donald Trump accused himself of taking classified documents and refusing to return them.

Mr. Romney released a statement on Friday after learning that a grand jury had indicted Mr. Trump for his alleged unlawful withholding of national defense information at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Mr. Trump said he was due in court in Miami by 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Like all Americans, Mr. Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence. The government bears the burden of proving its charges beyond a reasonable doubt and securing a unanimous verdict from a South Florida jury, Romney said.

By all appearances, the Justice Department and the special counsel have been diligent, giving Mr. Trump the time and opportunity to avoid charges that would not ordinarily have been granted to others, he said. he declared. Mr. Trump brought these charges against him not only by taking classified documents, but by simply refusing to return them when given ample opportunity to do so.

Learn more:

Eric Garcia10 June 2023 17:15

1686413162Trump speaking at two events today

Donald Trump will speak at two events today in key states in the Republican primaries and general election, first in Georgia and then in North Carolina.

Trump speaks at the Georgia GOP State Convention

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Where: Columbus Convention & Trade Center in Columbus, GA

Trump speaks at North Carolina GOP State Convention

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Where: Koury Convention Center in Greensboro, North Carolina

Oliver O’Connell10 June 2023 17:06

1686412792Watch: Trump visits Georgia

Oliver O’Connell10 June 2023 16:59

1686412708All shocking photos revealed in Trump’s indictment in Mar-a-Lago papers case

I opened the door and found this, Mr. Trump’s bag man, Walt Nauta, texted an unknown Trump staffer in December 2021, along with two photos of the classified files spread On the ground.

At least one document was marked Secret//Rel to USA, FVEY, meaning it was only intended for viewing by the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance of the United Kingdom, Australia, from Canada and New Zealand.

The photo was among several contained in the 49-page indictment against Mr Trump, which set out in stunning detail the 15-month investigation into his reckless mishandling of top-secret documents after he left office.

Learn more:

Oliver O’Connell10 June 2023 16:58

1686412069Trump says America went to sleep last night with tears in their eyes’

Starting off his morning rant in a bit more poetic fashion than usual, Donald Trump took to Truth Social today for his usual all-caps swagger.

AMERICA SLEEPS ASLEEP LAST NIGHT WITH TEARS IN HER EYES. ONE DAY SOON, HOWEVER, HE WILL BE ABLE TO WIPE UP THOSE TEARS AND SMILES, BIGGER THAN EVER BEFORE, FOR WE WILL HAVE DEFEATED THE RADICAL LEFT MARXISTS, FASCISTS, COMMUNISTS, MOUNTAINS AND DERANGED MANIACs, AND OPENED THE WAY TO PUT AMERICA FIRST. AND THEN, QUICKLY, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

It’s a whole coalition that he thinks he’s facing.

Oliver O’Connell10 June 2023 16:47

1686410128Christie says the facts laid out here are damning’

Chris Christe appeared on CNN Friday night saying that taking national security documents involving war and our nuclear program, to keep them in their homes when not authorized to do so, potentially exposing them to be seen by a certain number of people and then actually show them to people… This is irresponsible conduct.

The conduct Donald Trump engaged in was completely self-inflicted, he added. And the facts that are exposed here are damning in terms of Donald Trump’s conduct.

Gustaf Kilander10 June 2023 16:15

1686408300Lawyer says indictment extremely damning and a blow below the waterline

The indictment, unsealed on Friday afternoon, stems from Mr. Trump’s allegedly unlawful retention of hundreds of documents at his Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump aide Walt Nauta was also charged after he was apparently spotted in surveillance footage moving boxes around the property. The ex-president is accused of having moved classified documents from the White House at the end of his presidency when he had no right to do so.

Mr. Trump showed classified documents to others twice in 2021, the legal filing says.

Mr. Turley, the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, told Fox News Friday afternoon that it was an extremely damning indictment.

Oliver O’Connell10 June 2023 15:45

1686406500The mystery of the female member of the Trump family…

A female family member of Donald Trump was involved in decisions about how to handle classified US government documents he took to the White House, prosecutors have said.

In a landmark indictment unsealed on Friday, authorities alleged an unnamed family member gave instructions to Mr. Trump’s aide, Walt Nauta, as he prepared to remove documents that the former president did not wish to return.

Still, the identity of the family member remains a mystery, with the only clue being that Mr. Nauta reportedly addressed her as maam.

Oliver O’Connell10 June 2023 15:15

1686404700Federal charges against Donald Trump

Federal prosecutors will charge the former president with willfully withholding national defense secrets in violation of the Espionage Act, conspiracy to obstruct justice, concealment of documents by bribery, concealment of documents in a federal investigation, cover-up plan and misrepresentation.

Mr Trump will turn himself in, be arrested and be formally charged in US District Court in Miami as early as next week after a federal grand jury ruled there was enough evidence to bring charges against him. A potential sentence, if convicted, could include decades in prison.

Oliver O’Connell10 June 2023 14:45

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-indictment-documents-news-today-b2355147.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

