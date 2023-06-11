Boris Johnson walks away from his egregious crimes, like a moaning guilty schoolboy | Andrew Rawnsley

SSeveral books, many profiles and countless commentaries have been written about the life and crimes of Boris Johnson during the sinister passage of this toxic meteor across our political firmament. You have my sympathies if you don’t have much of an appetite left to delve into the inky depths of his dissolute character, but one thing hasn’t been said enough. The man is a coward. Whenever he is faced with the consequences of his actions, he stoops. Each time he is faced with a choice that requires courage, he deviates. Every time he is asked to keep a promise, he betrays. Whenever the choice is fight or flight, he flees.

This is one of the many ways in which he is so radically different from Winston Churchill, the wartime leader whom he absurdly invited people to consider as his inspiration and model of leadership. After the disaster of the Dardanelles campaign in World War I, Churchill resigned of the cabinet and sought redemption and rehabilitation by crossing the English Channel to serve on the Western Front. Convicted of lying to Parliament over the sordid Partygate scandal, Mr Johnson can do nothing better than act like the guilty schoolboy trying to hide from deserved punishment. He quit as MP because fleeing the Commons was the last desperate resort he had left to avoid answering for what he had done. He flees from the scene of one of his most egregious and flagrant crimes against public life rather than face the music for trying to cover up a scandal by lying about it in Parliament and avoid the entirely appropriate sanction recommended by the seven members of the privileges committee.

It’s a Trumpian thing that works on the principle that if you’re gonna lie, you might as well lie big

In the rich history of British politics, there has been no quite comparable rise, peak, decline and fall. Some people try to compare it to the former tenants of number 10, but it’s a futile quest. We have never seen someone like him in Downing Street before and, if we are a lucky country, we will never see him again. Less than four years ago, his party was congratulating himself on making him its leader and hailing him as a demigod for winning a near landslide victory in the December 2019 election. As laughable as it sounds now, even some of the savviest Tories have spoken with wild hubris of a decade-long post as Prime Minister Johnson, a fate Britain has thankfully avoided. Now the first British Prime Minister to be found guilty of breaking the law while in office adds another ignominious entry to his stain-splattered biography by becoming the only British Prime Minister to be forced out of the Commons in because of the extent of his disgrace.

As Boris Johnson, he leaves the stage without an ounce of humility, an ounce of remorse or an ounce of recognition that he brought this upon himself. It has been almost a year since he was defenestrated from Number 10 by a massive uprising of Tory MPs who moved late to impeach him after he had finally exhausted even their will to indulge his lies. He leaves Parliament in the same petulant, vindictive and delirious way he left Downing Street. His statement announcing his resignation as an MP was a totally uncontroversial, totally ungraceful and hideously pitiful confection of nonsense about being the victim of a witch hunt, a kangaroo court and a coup policy. It’s a Trumpian trick that works on the principle that if you’re going to lie, you might as well lie big. There is a certain sting in the coincidence that Mr Johnson was forced out of our parliament the same week his political relative across the Atlantic was charged with breaking federal law. I guess it’s fitting enough that a career that has so often been fueled by lies ends with a deluge of departure.

From the Privileges Committee, the male child laments: I am being kicked out, undemocratically, by a handful of people, with no evidence to back up their claims Their goal from the start has been to convict me I believe a dangerous and troubling precedent is being set.

Does he really believe it? Does he expect someone else to do it? The dangerous and disturbing outcome would have been for Mr Johnson to get away with lying to Parliament about a hugely serious scandal and do so from the highest office in the land. The Privileges Committee inquiry was established with a mandate from the House of Commons as a whole. The majority of committee members are Conservative MPs. Contrary to his ridiculous ravings about being the victim of some sort of revenge plot to get him to Brexit, the two oldest Tory members of the committees, Sir Bernard Jenkin and Sir Charles Walker, are themselves Brexiteers. The committee conducted a perfectly legitimate investigation and perfectly proper questioning into his misconduct. They did so with the authority of MPs as a body using a process approved by the Commons and endorsed by Mr Johnson himself when he was Prime Minister.

He could have sought to have the Commons overturn the committee’s verdict, which I am told is strong. Someone who genuinely believed they had suffered a miscarriage of justice could have attempted this. That he chose not to appeal to the House of Commons is an implicit acknowledgment of how his standing has plummeted even among Tory MPs who placed him at number 10. The country is still awaiting their apologies for the inflicted on Britain. He could have prepared, taken the trouble and put his fate in the hands of his constituents by facing and fighting a recallable by-election. It’s the course some of his residual swathe of supporters had sworn he’d take just weeks ago.

There are no martyrs to be seen here. There is a man who has serially degraded the high office he was never fit to hold. There is a man who has turned government into a carnival of antics, chaos and chicanery. There is a man who presided over an appalling regime of reopening and breaking the law in Downing Street that sparked entirely justified public outrage and poisoned people’s faith in government.

No matter how he and his small band of apologists may try to disguise it, he jumps before he gets pushed around, he gives up his seat in the House of Commons because he calculated he was going to be sacked from it .

The gongs and trinkets for his sidekicks, cronies and enablers were a scornful swipe

His parting gift was to unleash another shit on the reputation of politics. To his many stains from public life, we can add his trashy track record. The gongs and trinkets for his acolytes, cronies and enablers were a contemptuous swipe at the country. There may not be a knight for his father, one of the shockers snatched from his original selection, but this is still an abysmal roster that wouldn’t have been signed by Rishi Sunak if the prime minister had been true to his promises to uphold integrity and accountability in public life. Those who have lost loved ones to the pandemic or suffered other forms of grief will rightly find it extremely offensive to see garlands handed out even to some who played prominent roles in Partygate.

Could he come back one day? His vanity will be fueled by speculation of a comeback, which is why he teasingly encouraged him to quit Parliament for now. His ability to raise money on the international speech circuit will be reduced if potential payers see him only as a disgraced former prime minister rather than someone who could become an active player again in the future. If he can combine making money and getting Mr. Sunak in trouble, he will. He will be a specter at the party of British politics for some time to come. But he will, I think, be an increasingly pathetic, friendless ghost.

Some of the officials who saw him up close at number 10 came away from the experience wondering if he really understood the difference between right and wrong and if he had ever truly grasped the distinction between truth and evil. lie. Unless he’s entirely succumbed to illusions, surely there must be some part of his brain that knows the person responsible for destroying his political career is staring at him every time he looks in a mirror. . Yet he can never acknowledge, at least not in public, what is evident even to some of those who were once among his staunchest supporters. It is the coward’s way of backing away from the inescapable truth that the architect of Boris Johnson’s downfall is Boris Johnson.