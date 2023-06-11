



Since becoming a republic in 1923, Turkey has struggled to balance its imperial past with democratic values. Kemal Ataturk guided the country for a long time, politically, socio-economically and strategically. At the national level, the army has emerged as a powerful actor with a constitutional role in preserving democratic and secular values. Externally, Turkey has maintained cordial relations with European countries, with the exception of Greece with which it has argued over Cyprus. Due to its geostrategic importance, it became a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in 1952. The Cold War helped countries like Turkey and Pakistan to receive economic and military aid and from the equipment from the United States and its allies. With socio-economic stability, the emerging middle classes in these countries reflected political and ideological dynamics. In Pakistan, religious scholars like Maulana Maududi started an Islamic movement to purify state and society.

Similar ideological currents agitated Turkish politics in the 1950s. Pakistan passed its Goals Resolution in 1949 and later had Islamic provisions in the 1956 constitution (and 1962 and 1973) with the aim of appease the religious elements. Turkish politicians were no strangers to clashing societal values ​​and political worldviews. Indeed, politicians, even in democratically developed countries like the United States, try to capitalize electorally on polarized populations. Donald Trump did it in the United States and became a super-right president until he lost slightly in 2020 to Biden, who represented the so-called liberal sections of the population. In India, Narendra Modi channeled the religious sentiments of RSS-inspired Hindus, who had felt neglected and disempowered by Congress-led governments.

Part of the Turkish population continued to admire the Ottoman past. The empire had granted religious freedom not only to Muslims but also to other religious denominations. However, the republic ruled by Ataturk implemented a unique civic code where even the call to prayer was made in Turkish rather than Arabic. Such measures could have offended some segments of the population, who were looking for opportunities to affect the secular pillars of the Turkish state. Politically, then, Adnan Menderes, who won elections in the 1950s and served as prime minister for 10 years, appeased deeply religious sections of Turkish politics. After watching Menderes gradually reverse key components of Kemalist ideology, the Turkish military, already a political and foreign policy stakeholder due to the Cold War alliance with the United States, overthrew the Menderess government in 1960. Menderes was tried, then hanged to death. In the following decades, civil-military power struggle and ideological contestation hampered socio-economic stability and democratic development in Turkey, which experienced two more coups in 1971 and 1980 during the period of the cold War.

After the end of the Cold War, the civil-military imbalance and ideological struggle between secular/Kemalist and Islamic/anti-Kemalist forces intensified to the point that the Turkish military staged another coup in 1997, ostensibly to controlling the contours of politics, politics and polity. Nevertheless, the deeply religious section of the population represented by conservative religious political parties such as the Welfare Party resisted military intervention in politics and the personal sphere, that’s to say. values. With Necmettin Erbakan of the Welfare Party barred from politics, other faces such as Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a former Welfare Party member, have begun to win popular support. Coming from a modest background, Erdogan rose through the ranks. He was mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998 as part of the Welfare Party. After splitting from Erbakan, he founded the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2001. He quickly gained popularity among conservative sections of the population, and the party won parliamentary elections in subsequent years. . This allowed Erdogan to serve as Turkey’s prime minister from 2003 to 2014. He also won Turkey’s first direct presidential election in 2014. Erdogan became president again after defeating his political rivals in 2018. His second presidential term ended in 2023.

This election victory will further consolidate Erdogan’s influence in Turkish politics, society and state.

As Tayyip Erdogan opted to run for president for a third consecutive term, his party, the AKP, formed an alliance (called the People’s Alliance) with the MHP, YRP and BBP, which opposed to the National Alliance led by Kemal Kilicdaroglu which included the main opposition parties, namely the Republican People’s Party (CHP), as well as the right-wing Iyi Party, the liberal Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA) and the centre-right party Gelecek. The alliance also included the small, ultra-conservative Saadet Party and the right-wing Democratic Party. A third political group called the ATA alliance comprising Zafer party, Adalet party, Ulkem party and Trkiye Ittifak party also participated in the May 14 elections.

Each alliance made various appeals to the masses through the media. Erdogan highlighted his contributions to domestic and foreign policy over more than two decades. His opponents blame him for high inflation, which has plagued the Turkish economy in recent years. Kilicdaroglu, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, emphasized progressive values ​​and economic prosperity for everyone. On polling day, more than 56 million Turks voted for their favorite candidate. The participation rate remained very high (86.98%). Erdogan obtained 49.52% of the votes cast, Kilicdaroglu 44.88% and Sinan 5.17% of the votes. A withdrawn candidate got 0.43 percent. For the presidential elections, Turkey follows the majority electoral system according to which a winning candidate must obtain 50% of the votes cast. Less than 50% of the votes lead to a second round. We can say that the ATA alliance led by Ogan Sinan which obtained 5.17% of the vote was a spoiler. Serious questions have since been raised about the instruments used by opinion polling agencies.

Turkey held a second round of elections on May 28. Importantly, the Sinans alliance announced its support for Erdogan ahead of the second round. The latter conveniently won the second round by obtaining 52.16% of the vote while his rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, obtained 47.84%. A very high turnout was also observed in the second round. Erdogan’s effective use of the (state) media coupled with electoral support for the ATA were key factors in his victory. By comparison, the Kilicdaroglu alliance was weak. Four of the allied parties had barely one percent support nationwide.

The electoral victory will further consolidate Erdogan’s influence in Turkish politics, society and the state. Domestically, his top priority is economic recovery. It is a Herculean task. The urban middle class did not buy his political prescriptions and overwhelmingly voted for Kilicdaroglu.

On the foreign policy front, Turkey under Erdogan is likely to support Sweden’s entry into NATO. It remains to be seen to what extent its strategic support for the EU/NATO, in particular, and the US, in general, will translate into economic opportunities for Turkey.

President Erdogan should raise his voice against Islamophobia and the plight of Muslims in occupied territories, such as Jammu and Kashmir.

