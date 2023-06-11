Indian-American LGBTQ group urges Narendra Modi to support equal rights





On Saturday, Indian-American LGBTQ members urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to support equal rights for their community in India, PTI reported. The statement came ahead of Modis’ state visit to the United States from June 21. I would say that the Supreme Court of India has been debating the issue of gay marriage, LGBTQ marriage for a few months now, Aruna Rao, executive director of Desi Rainbow, told PTI. I urge Prime Minister Modi to support this, to support equal rights for the LGBTQ community in India, and to understand that our children and LGBTQ people are entitled to equal rights because we are all human. Rao, along with other members of his LGBTQ rights group, was invited to participate in a Pride Rally at the White House. We have proudly represented families from #desidiaspora #LGBTQIA children and loved ones today @White House #Pride2023. Thanks to @POTUS And @FLOTUS for their #alliance! Happy Pride! pic.twitter.com/MWyvOtw2MS — Desi Rainbow Parents & Allies Inc. (@desirainbow1) June 11, 2023 My understanding is in metropolitan areas there is some support for LGBTQ people, Rao told the news agency. Also on the legislative front, the government has made progress on transgender rights. But there is a lot to do, especially not in the metropolitan areas, in the small towns, in the villages where people have no support, no access to any form of equal rights. She added: In every way, economically, socially, culturally, LGBTQ people in India, South Asia need a lot of support. A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court of India comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli and PS Narasimha hears the pleas which challenged the constitutionality of laws which recognize only marriages between a man and a woman. The petition also argued that the country’s marriage law provisions discriminate against the LGBTQIA+ community and undermine their fundamental right to dignity and privacy. The Narendra Modi government has opposed the petitions, arguing that same-sex marriages are not compatible with the Indian idea of ​​family and that demands for their legal recognition represent urban elitist views for the purpose of social acceptance. He also argued that the making of marriage laws is the prerogative of the legislature and that the judiciary should not intervene.

