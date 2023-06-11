Trump laments indictment as ‘political blockbuster job’ as he kicks off campaign with indicted aide





CN—

Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail on Saturday, accompanied by his indicted aide Walt Nauta, as the former president filed his own federal indictment as election interference and told Republicans in Georgia it was an abuse of power by the part of the Biden administration.

It’s a political stunt. Republicans are treated very differently at the Justice Department than Democrats, said Trump, who offered no evidence for his claims at a state GOP convention in Columbus.

The remarks were his first public response since the DOJ unveiled its indictment exposing the government’s case that the former president and an aide mishandled classified documents.

Trump, who is considered the front-runner for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, faces a total of 37 charges, including 31 counts of willfully withholding national defense information. Nauta, Trump’s body man or personal aide who regularly sits with former presidents, faces six counts, including several charges related to obstruction and cover-up.

In a roughly 80-minute speech in Georgia, Trump denied any wrongdoing and described the investigation as a sad day for the country.

Our people are angry, he said of his second indictment in less than three months, investigations into Georgia election interference efforts and his actions around Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington threatening to pose new legal issues.

Why Trump’s comparison to Biden’s 1,850 boxes is a false equivalence

Trump told the Georgian public that any other Republicans at the top of the 2024 party ticket would face similar scrutiny and legal challenges.

Someone else? They will not withstand this fire, he said.

The former president expanded on that message during remarks at the North Carolina GOP convention in Greensboro later Saturday.

I stand before you today as the only candidate who has what it takes to break up this corrupt system and really drain the swamp, Trump said, and I’m the only one who doesn’t want to.

Saturday’s speeches in Georgia and North Carolina showed how Trump is responding with fiery political attacks on Bidens’ Justice Department in front of friendly audiences as he mounts battles on the political and legal fronts.

The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s Armed Injustice Department will go down as one of the most horrific abuses of power in our nation’s history, the former president said.

Trump’s remarks were reminiscent of his first rally after the FBI raid last summer at his Mar-A-Lago estate. Speaking to supporters in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., in September, Trump accused Biden of militarizing federal law enforcement in what he called the most shocking abuses of power of any administration. in American history.

The former president is scheduled to appear in a federal courtroom in Miami on Tuesday, where he will be read the charges against him. He told Politico on Saturday he does not plan to enter a plea deal if offered one and again vowed to stay in the race for 2024, even if found guilty.

On Saturday in Georgia, he again described special counsel Jack Smith as deranged and said the case against him was a joke.

Smith spoke publicly Friday at the Justice Department after the indictment was uncovered and said his office would call for a speedy trial. He urged Americans to read the indictment in its entirety to understand the seriousness of the crimes charged.

News of Trump’s indictment on Thursday was greeted at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club with the belief that he would benefit politically as conservatives rallied behind him.

Trump spent Friday morning in Bedminster golfing with Florida Rep. Carlos Gimenez as his allies made rounds of phone calls to build support for the former president.

After the indictment was unsealed on Friday, concern began to set in, a source familiar with the Bedminster vibe told CNN, as Trump aides began to recognize the legal implications. . His team still thinks Trump will likely benefit politically at least in the short term, the source said, but aides have grown more wary about how the indictment will play out legally.

Trump has long avoided legal culpability in his personal, professional and political life. He has settled a number of private civil lawsuits over the years and settled his disputes over the Trump Organization. As president, he was impeached twice by the Democratic-led House but avoided conviction by the Senate.

But after he left office, the Justice Department’s criminal investigations into the alleged withholding of classified information at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago resort and his efforts to nullify the 2020 election cast clouds dark on the former president. Smiths’ investigation into Jan. 6, 2021, and efforts to overturn the election are still ongoing.

In March, the Manhattan District Attorney indicted Trump on charges related to silent payments to a former adult star. In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce in August whether there are charges in her investigation into attempts by Trump and his allies to void the state’s 2020 election.

On Saturday, Trump spoke out against Willis’ investigation, saying she was chasing me with a perfect phone call.

I had every right to complain that the Georgia election was rigged in my opinion, the former president said.

Trump in 2021 pushed Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, another Republican, to find votes to overturn the election results after narrowly losing the state to Biden.

Trump has dismissed debunked conspiracy theories about the Georgia election since his defeat. The state certified its election results three times under Raffenspergers’ direction and found no mass voter fraud.

During the campaign trail, many of Trump’s Republican presidential rivals responded to news of his indictment by attacking the Justice Department, another indication that they see an advantage among conservative primary voters in defending a former president who remains popular. among the party base.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday accused the DOJ of militarizing federal law enforcement while promising, if elected president, to hold the DOJ to account, excise political bias and end once and for all to militarization.

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to stop hiding behind special counsel and stand up before the American people to explain the unprecedented action.

We also need to hear the defense of former presidents so that each of us can make our own judgment, Pence told attendees at the North Carolina GOP convention in Greensboro.

The former vice president urged the public to be patient as the justice system takes its course and to pray for Trump and his family.

Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, called the indictment a case overrun in a statement on Friday, adding that it was time to move beyond the drama. and endless distractions.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who entered the GOP race earlier this week, said Saturday that Trump alleged the mishandling of classified documents was not something voters wanted to spend their time on. .

When I was on the road in Iowa for the past two days and here in New Hampshire talking about the economy, energy policy, national security, those are the things that hit every American every day, Burgum told FoxNews.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, another former Trump ally and close adviser who became his top critic in the 2024 race, described the details of the indictment as damning.

This is irresponsible conduct, he told CNN Jake Tapper on Friday, adding that the conduct Donald Trump engaged in was completely self-inflicted.

The biggest issue for our country is, is this the type of conduct we expect from someone who wants to be President of the United States? Christie said.

Another Trump critic, former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, said the former president should drop out of the race for the good of the country.

It’s unprecedented that we have a former president criminally charged with mishandling classified information, obstruction of justice. That will obviously be an issue during the campaign, Hutchinson told Tapper on Friday in a separate interview.

For the good of the country, he doesn’t need this distraction. The country does not need this distraction either.

This story and title have been updated with additional information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/10/politics/trump-campaign-indictment-georgia-north-carolina/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos