China has been spying on US from Cuba for years, Biden administration official says





China has been spying on the United States from Cuba for years, according to a Biden administration official. The admission came days after the Biden administration denied a Wall Street Journal report Thursday that China and Cuba had reached an agreement to install a wiretapping facility in Cuba, calling the story inaccurate. But on Saturday, the administration said China had had a listening post in Cuba for years, that it was a problem the administration had inherited, and that China even upgraded the facility in 2019. When this administration took office in January 2021, we were made aware of a number of [People’s Republic of China] worldwide efforts to expand its overseas logistics, base and collection infrastructure to enable the [People’s Liberation Army] to project and sustain military power at a greater distance, the administration official said. The Chinese government was considering sites around the world, the official said, and it upgraded its intelligence-gathering facilities in Cuba in 2019, which the official said was “well-documented in intelligence records.” “It’s a problem that this administration inherited,” the official added. “We felt that despite awareness of grassroots efforts and some attempts to address this challenge in the previous administration, we were not making enough progress and needed a more direct approach.” As to why the White House, the Pentagon and others all flatly denied the Journal’s reporting when they knew China had been spying on Cuba for years, the official said the Journal article was inaccurate because he called eavesdropping a new development. This is an ongoing issue, not a new development, and the arrangement as described in the report does not meet our understanding,” the official said, An article published Saturday morning by NBC News asked whether the Biden administration had intentionally downplayed China’s provocative gestures as it tried to organize high-level diplomatic talks between the two nations. The administration official said President Joe Biden ordered officials to tackle Chinese espionage from Cuba early in his term and their efforts slowed the PRC. The president asked his team to find an approach to meet this challenge. Within months, we did, and we have implemented this approach quietly, cautiously, but with results ever since,” the official said. “We have engaged governments that are considering hosting RPC at high levels and exchanged information with them.” “Our experts believe that our diplomatic efforts have slowed down the PRC. We believe the PRC is not quite where they hoped to be,” the official added. “There are still challenges, and we continue to be concerned about the PRC’s long-standing activities with Cuba. The PRC will continue to try to strengthen its presence in Cuba, and we will continue to work to disrupt it.

