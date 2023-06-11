Imran responsible for his downfall, says Bilawal Bhutto





ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that despite the many economic and political challenges facing Pakistan, ranging from climate change to Russian-Ukrainian conflicts and domestic issues, he was confident that the people of the country would come together to overcome these trials. and build a better future.

In an interview with English television channel Al-Jazeera during his recent visit to Iraq, the foreign minister said last year’s floods which devastated large parts of Pakistan were not only significant for Pakistan but for the whole world. It affected 33 million people, in addition to causing huge financial losses that had far-reaching effects on the Pakistani economy. To rebuild climate-resilient Pakistan, he said, they had organized a conference in Geneva in conjunction with the UN, adding that they were working to deliver on pledges of around $9-10 billion made. during the conference. While large chunks of funding had been arranged through bilateral engagement with global financial institutions, he said.

The foreign minister added that they were trying to revive the program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He also denied allegations of misuse of funds given to areas affected by natural disaster in the past saying there was a misconception about the funds which were based on frivolous accusations as none had ever been proven. They had no weight, he argued. On the allegations of PTI leader Imran Khan, he said he was responsible for his downfall and history would prove it.

The foreign minister said the country had faced dictatorships in the past and Imran Khan had always supported dictatorships. It has been documented and established that he was brought to power through rigged elections. He said the announcement by senior military brass that the army would not get involved in politics and would remain apolitical, had definitely upset PTI supporters. Citizens were offended by the May 9 incidents when PTI supporters attacked GHQ and the Corps Commander’s house, he added. He said the elements involved in these incidents would face legal consequences.

