Donald Trump’s six reasons to be optimistic about the indictment case





Donald Trump may have been indicted for the second time, but the latest case of mishandling classified documents could give the former president an advantage in his home turf, along with other advantages.

In the 37-count indictment, Trump is accused of keeping records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, including nuclear secrets and US military plans, then having tried to obstruct the subsequent investigation.

The 49-page indictment included a transcript of an audio recording of Trump discussing in July 2021 “a highly confidential file” with a writer, an editor and two members of his staff at his golf club in Bedminster , New Jersey.

Former prosecutor Joyce Vance described the tape as “leaky” evidence against Trump, who denied any wrongdoing. However, there are six factors in the case that the former president has in his favour:

Former President Donald Trump at the Grimes Community Complex on June 1, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. Trump has been charged over the presence of classified documents at his Florida estate. Scott Olson // Getty Images The Florida Factor

Trump’s first court appearance in the case is on Tuesday in Miami, Florida, and the location could play into his hands.

Federal jurors in the Sunshine State have a history of acquitting elected officials facing federal charges of wrongdoing.

Last month, a federal jury in Tallahassee acquitted former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum of lying to the FBI, with prosecutors ultimately seeking to dismiss the indictment.

Rob Mandell, a Central Florida-based criminal defense attorney, told Politico that when it comes to elected officials, the jury pool is made up of people sympathetic to the GOP. “We’re a red state and you get red jurors,” he told the outlet, “and they can’t see past red.”

Gaetz probe released

“Good luck finding a Trump supporter convicting Trump,” added Mandell, whose firm was representing one of the defendants linked to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) investigation into Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz. which closed in February with a decision not to bring charges against the deputy.

The investigation, which began in late 2020, focused on whether he had sex with a girl who was 17 at the time and broke any laws by paying for her to travel with him. Gaetz has repeatedly denied having sex with an underage person.

The case involving someone with close ties to Trump could bode well for the former president.

Prior favorable decision of the judge

Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the federal bench by the former president three years ago, is initially presiding over the case. Her name appeared on the summons announcing Trump’s indictment, indicating that she will be in charge of scheduling and progressing the hearings.

While there’s no certainty she’ll stay on the case, she ruled in her favor at a hearing last year in an earlier phase of the case involving a trove of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

She can decide what evidence is admissible, slow down or speed up proceedings, and even decide on the legal viability of the Justice Department’s case, The Guardian reported.

However, Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled to be before Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the original warrant authorizing an FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.

Popularity not influenced by legal issues

Trump’s widely quoted remark in 2016 that he could shoot someone in the middle of New York’s 5th Avenue and “I wouldn’t lose a voter” was a boast of his grassroots support’s invulnerability to moguls.

No shots have been fired since, but Trump calls his growing court cases a persecution of the establishment and he remains the frontrunner for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential election.

After a New York City prosecutor brought charges of falsifying business documents against him in March, Trump nearly doubled his lead in his party’s 2024 nomination race, according to an aggregation of national polls. of Republican voters by the website fivethirtyeight. Trump has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

On Saturday, he had 53.8% support, against his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who was at 21.3%.

Two-thirds of Trump voters polled by USA Today/Suffolk in April said the former president’s legal status made no difference, while more than a quarter (27%) said it would make them more likely to support him.

Cautious support from Ron DeSantis

DeSantis may have had several fights with the former president during the campaign trail, but the Florida governor brushed off the DOJ over the indictment.

“Why so zealous about pursuing Trump and yet so passive about Hillary (Clinton) or Hunter (Biden)?” DeSantis tweeted, referring to previous investigations into key figures associated with Democrats.

The comment was widely seen as showing the limits of his defiance of the former president and his desire not to alienate his base. DeSantis added that if elected, his administration would bring “accountability to the DOJ, eliminate political bias and end gunning once and for all.”

A Trump 2024 victory could make the case go away

If Trump’s 2024 campaign is successful, his return to the White House could provide him with the ace that can make the whole deal go away, a legal expert says.

Robert Ray, Donald Trump’s attorney in his first impeachment trial, said if Trump wins the presidency in 2024, any charges or indictments brought against the former president by the Justice Department would “vanish.”

“First of all, he would control the Department of Justice, so if you talk about this case, if it’s still going on, he just dismisses the case,” Ray told CNN.

He said there was a debate about whether he could forgive himself, but as president, “if it’s an ongoing matter, he’s just removing the authority of the United States from behind the ‘charge”.

“He has the absolute right to do so,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-indictment-case-six-hopeful-1805724 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos