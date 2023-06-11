The 10 richest ministers in Jokowi’s advanced Indonesian cabinet





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – To lead the government, President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma’ruf Amin are assisted by ministers who are members of Indonesia’s Advanced Cabinet. This cabinet is made up of 34 ministers, including 4 coordinating ministers and 30 other sectoral ministers. Quoting the site presidentri.go.idThe Maju Cabinet of Indonesia was announced on October 23, 2019 and was appointed based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 113/P of 2019 regarding the establishment of ministries of state and the appointment of ministers of state. State of the Maju Cabinet of Indonesia for the Period 2019-2024. The Indonesian Cabinet Onward itself underwent two reshuffles i.e. on 23rd December 2020 and 28th April 2021. Apart from this there were changes apart from the reshuffle i.e. on 7th September 2022 when Jokowi appointed Abdullah Azwar Anas as Minister of Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform. Reform in replacement of deceased Tjahjo Kumolo. Another change took place on April 3, 2023, when Dito Ariotedjo was appointed Minister of Youth and Sports to replace Zainudin Amali who resigned from his position to focus on the position of Vice President of PSSI. President Joko Widodo’s ministers themselves come from a variety of backgrounds. Some come from political, military, professional circles, even ministries who also have a background in business. It is no surprise that there is a Minister Jokowi who has fantastic wealth, surpassing even the President’s wealth which according to the State Administration Wealth Report 2022 (LHKPN) is 82, IDR 3 billion. Which Jokowi ministers have the greatest wealth according to LHKPN 2022? See the following discussion. 1. Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno

Sandiaga Uno as Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy (Menparekraf) is listed as one of Jokowi’s ministers with a business background. Sandiaga himself joined Onward Indonesia after the first reshuffle, replacing Wishnutama Kusubandio. According to the LHKPN 2022, the wealth of Sandiaga Uno reaches IDR 10.997 trillion. This figure increased from Sandiaga’s total wealth the previous year of IDR 10.617 trillion. Sandiaga’s main assets are securities worth IDR 9.941 billion. Sandiaga’s total assets are IDR 11.611 billion, with debts of IDR 614.042 billion, so its assets reach IDR 10.997 billion. 2. Sakti Wahyu Trenggono

Sakti Wahyu Trenggono served as Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries replacing Edhy Prabowo who was caught up in a corruption scandal. Previously, he was Deputy Minister of Defence. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, at Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Building, Gambir, Jakarta, Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Sakti is also known as one of the first local entrepreneurs to play cloud computing through the Indonesian cloud. Its assets in LHKPN 2022 reach IDR 3,041 billion. This total wealth increased slightly from Sakti’s total wealth in the previous LHKPN of IDR 2.948 trillion. Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here

