Imran upset over losing army support: Bilawal





CARACHI:

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not against military interference in politics. On the contrary, the former Prime Minister is angry with the army only because it no longer supports him.

“Mr Khan’s problem with the Pakistani military started in April last year when they said they would not get involved in politics or take sides,” Bilawal, who is also chairman of the PPP, during an interview with Al Jazeera.

“Mr. Khan’s problem with the army in Pakistan is not that they are involved in politics; his problem with the army is that they don’t get involved in supporting him,” he added.

He said the role of the military in the country’s politics cannot be denied. “More than half of our history has been covered up by the military regime. My party, the PPP, has challenged every dictatorship in Pakistan’s history.

Bilawal said Imran had supported all dictatorships in Pakistan, including the last dictatorship of former President General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf. “Mr. Khan’s political history is that he supported every dictator and he supported every autocrat in the history of Pakistan.”

The foreign minister said Imran Khan’s rise to power in 2018 was well documented. “It is an established fact that he was brought to power through a rigged election in collaboration with ex-Pakistani army officers.”

Read No negotiations until PTI apologizes for burning down Jinnah House: Bilawal

Asked about the army’s popularity after the May 9 events, Bilawal said the majority of the country’s population wanted the army to remain apolitical.

“Regarding the popularity of the military as an institution, PTI supporters may be upset with the Pakistani military for not violating the Constitution and supporting Mr Khan.”

He said the majority of Pakistanis are deeply offended by the actions that took place on May 9 where Khan encouraged his supporters to attack army installations.

“The Corp Commander House in Lahore, the GHQ [General Headquarters] in Rawalpindi and many military installations [were targeted].

“Such an attack has never been carried out by any political party in the history of Pakistan and now those who were involved in these attacks on our military facilities must face the consequences of the law of the land,” he said. he adds.

Bilawal said his party does not believe change can come by attacking military institutions but rather by strengthening democracy.

“The only way to bring about change would be for democratic forces and civil institutions such as parliament to take their place in Pakistani society and exercise themselves,” he added.

He said when Khan was prime minister; he paid very little attention to parliament.

“While he should have been the leader of the opposition, he left parliament. The fate of Pakistan is not decided on the streets. This has to be decided by parliament and it is the only way to strengthen Pakistani democracy when civilians take their own space…it will facilitate the elimination of the army from politics.

He said the only person to blame for Imran Khan’s downfall is Imran Khan himself. History will prove that to be the case, he said.

floods

Speaking about the devastating floods last year, Bilawal said the country had experienced the worst climate catastrophe in its history.

“A third of our landmass was submerged, affecting one in seven Pakistanis, or 33 million people. The floods had a huge effect on our economy. In terms of reconstruction plans, our goal is not just to rebuild, but to build back better and in a more climate-resilient way,” he added.

To achieve this, Bilawal said, Pakistan co-hosted a climate-resilient Pakistan conference in Geneva with the UN secretary-general.

“The goal was to raise the necessary funds, setting a target of $8 billion, half the amount required based on the damage needs assessment. We exceeded expectations, with pledges reaching between nine and ten billion dollars.

“Currently, we are working to deliver on these pledges and we are also engaging with the IMF to finalize its program. Once the IMF program is in place, we expect to receive additional resources from the funds pledged by countries and multilateral institutions during of our Climate Resilient Pakistan conference.

“The Afghan interim government must respect its commitments”

Bilawal expressed his disappointment with the interim government of Afghanistan, saying that Pakistan and the international community expected a lot from the new regime.

“Although they have made progress in some areas, there is still a long way to go in many others. Pakistan’s position on Afghanistan is consistent with that of the international community.

“We urge the interim government in Afghanistan to keep its commitments to the international community and to its own people.

This includes commitments related to women’s rights, women’s education and ensuring that Afghan soil is not used for terrorist activities or as a haven for terrorists.

“We believe that engagement is the solution, and it is crucial not only for Pakistan but for the entire international community to engage with Afghanistan.”

He said it was in the interest of all parties involved that Afghanistan should become a safe and prosperous country, fostering good relations with its neighbours. “To achieve this, the interim government must respect its commitments to the international community,” he added.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan has been witnessing a quantitative increase in terrorist attacks since the fall of Kabul in August 2021. “You are absolutely right to point out the security threat we face from terrorist organizations , in particular the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“After the fall of Kabul, we witnessed a quantitative increase in terrorist attacks in Pakistan. We are actively working with the Afghan authorities and urge them to take decisive action against these groups,” he added.

Bilawal said meetings had been held with Iran’s foreign minister in Pakistan, as well as trilateral meetings involving China, Pakistan and Afghanistan. “The key message from these commitments has been the need for specific action against terrorist groups,” he added.

Relations with China

Asked about Pakistan’s relations with China, Bilawal replied: “Individuals with biased attitudes” constantly repeat baseless claims without any evidence. The truth is that we have actively engaged with China over the years and established an all-weather strategic partnership. »

Through initiatives such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, Pakistan has made significant developments in energy infrastructure, communication infrastructure and port infrastructure.

“Naturally, such a major development comes at a cost. However, we remain optimistic about meeting all of our commitments. “Development is the right of all nations, not just the privileged few, and it is the responsibility of the Pakistani government to develop infrastructure and promote economic prosperity for its people.

“Through CPEC, we expect increased economic activity not only in Pakistan but also in China. Our economies can complement each other,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2421093/imran-upset-over-losing-armys-backing-bilawal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos