Donald Trump rallies his supporters after an “explosive” indictment

Greensboro, USA:

Donald Trump on Saturday denounced the “corrupt” US justice system, lashing out a day after federal prosecutors charged him with multiple felony charges in an explosive development in the race for the 2024 presidential election.

The 37 counts – released on Friday and centering on his alleged mishandling of classified documents – expose the former president to far harsher legal judgment than the charges of personal, political and business misconduct he has largely overcome. the past.

And it also sets the stage for a race for the White House like no other before it, with President Joe Biden’s Justice Department continuing to pursue the undisputed front-runner for the Republican nomination.

Trump appeared before two state Republican conventions — first in Georgia, then in North Carolina — and spoke out against what he called an unfair legal attack on him.

“You’re dealing with crazy lunatics,” Trump said during his appearance in Greensboro, North Carolina.

“The baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s Armed Injustice Department will go down as one of the most horrific abuses of power in our nation’s history,” he said.

Earlier in the day in Columbus, Georgia, Trump told the crowd he was being sued for running for a second term in the White House.

“That’s why they do it, if I didn’t there would be no witch hunt, there would be no indictment,” he told his followers. .

Both events came just days before Trump was due to appear in federal court in Miami to face explosives charges he endangered US national security by deliberately withholding classified defense information, conspiring to obstruct justice, by corruptly concealing documents and making false statements.

The charges, brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, each carry up to 20 years in prison.

Trump has already responded to the indictment with a series of posts on his Truth Social platform and a video statement, calling Smith “deranged” and a “Trump hater” and calling the accusation orchestrated election interference. Biden and his campaign.

“They’re coming after me because now we’re way ahead again in the polls against Biden,” he said.

So far, the response of many Republicans — including some of Trump’s rivals for the party’s nomination — has been to rally behind the former president and amplify his sense of outrage.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, who has had a rocky relationship with Trump, said the indictment marked a “dark day” for the United States.

“I and all Americans who believe in the rule of law support President Trump,” McCarthy said.

And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, seen as Trump’s most viable challenger for the Republican nomination, echoed claims of a “gunned down” Justice Department.

