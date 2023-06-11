Chinese panda bonds offer opportunity for cash-strapped Egypt

Over the past two years, financial news about Egypt has mainly focused on the country’s economic crisis, rising debt and subsequent IMF bailout. However, there was more positive news in May: the African Development Bank approved a partial credit guarantee (PCG) worth $345 million in renminbi as Egypt entered the bond market for the first time. Panda to finance green and social development projects.

The Abidjan-based multilateral development bank said the PCG will enable Egypt to raise the equivalent of $500 million in the panda bond market, in which a non-Chinese entity issues bonds in Chinese currency that are placed in mainland China domestic market. It is often seen as an attractive source of funding for businesses and governments looking to diversify their funding and access low-cost capital. In 2022, the market was worth around $21 trillion, but the demand for overseas yuan financing is growing.

Egypt’s fundraiser also marks the first time an African country has entered this lucrative market.

Abdourahmane Diaw, country director for Egypt at the African Development Bank, told Al-Monitor that the move will prove beneficial. The panda bond issuance and associated PCG will help Egypt diversify its funding sources, take advantage of better market conditions and develop long-term relationships with local Chinese and international institutional investors in the Chinese market. panda bonds, Diaw said.

The development bank said in a press release announcing the PCG’s approval that the funds would go to projects in clean transportation, renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable water management and wastewater and essential health services initiatives as well as financing micro, small and medium enterprises. These projects are detailed in Egypt’s Sustainable Sovereign Financing Framework released in 2022.

Ali Metwally, an economist and risk analyst specializing in the Middle East and North Africa, said the panda bond deal is the product of nearly four years of discussion and research.

The panda bond agreement has various benefits in terms of diversifying funding sources, accessing a broad investor base, improving investor confidence, strengthening bilateral relations with China and improved economic visibility and recognition in the East, Metwally told Al-Monitor.

The deal is part of Egypt’s ongoing efforts to reduce its heavy reliance on Western investors, particularly from the United States and Western Europe, and attract more investors from Asia.

The economist said the rationale for this strategy includes reducing vulnerability to fluctuations in Western economies, which have had a significant impact on foreign direct investment inflows into Egypt. Diversifying the investor base and including more Asian investors would help mitigate this risk.

It is also about evaluating new sources of capital that may not be readily available in Western markets.

Asian investors, including those from China and Japan, possess substantial financial resources and often show interest in expanding their global investment portfolios, Metwally said. Tapping into this pool of resources to fund critical infrastructure projects presents an opportunity to support Egypt’s economic development plans. The issuance of the first sovereign sukuk in February is another example of this diversification.

For China too, this agreement presents opportunities such as redirecting its lending from conventional infrastructure projects to focus on the development of small and medium-sized enterprises, financing green and sustainable infrastructure projects and encouraging Chinese private investment in Africa.

On the other hand, Egypt’s position as one of the top three economies in the Middle East and second in Africa makes it an attractive destination for current and new investors, given its significant economic potential, added Metwally.

He said that to fully maximize the benefits of the panda bond market and attract substantial Asian investment, Egypt needs to cultivate favorable market conditions, keep prices competitive and introduce lower-risk investment alternatives.

Diaw added: The issue and the PCG are designed to provide enough confidence and attract investors.

Although Egypt’s high debt and soaring global interest rates are expected to last until 2024, the North African countries’ commitment to the International Monetary Fund program, including maintaining discipline budget and the continuous improvement of the business environment and the climate for investors, should avoid any repayment problem. its panda debt, Metwally said.

The government recently announced 22 investment decisions to boost foreign and private investment in Egypt, without significantly increasing debt risks. They include incentives for investors in various sectors such as agriculture, industry and energy. They also aim to reduce the financial and tax burdens of investors.

Egypt’s public debt had been on a declining trajectory since before the pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, reaching 80% in 2019. (The current level is 100%.) Egypt’s external debt is currently rising less than 40% of GDP. . These measures are important for investors when considering investing in Egypt.

Egypt is implementing economic reforms under a well-designed IMF program, Diaw said. The bank’s support is a guarantee of confidence and will pave the way for the mobilization of more resources through the debt capital markets. »

Metwally predicts that exploiting the panda bond market will be an ongoing trend among African countries as a result of this deal, especially as Egypt is the first B-rate issuer to do so.

This development will likely prompt several studies by potential contenders such as Nigeria and Ghana, which have tried to strike similar deals in the past but failed, he said.