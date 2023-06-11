SMOKING CORNER: THE RISE AND FALL OF IMRAN KHAN – Newspaper





The so-called Imran Khan project has been systematically dismantled. The dismantling was carried out by the same state institution that first launched it with great fanfare, the military establishment (ME).

A perceived vacuum was created after the resignation of former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf in 2008. It was a cosmetic vacuum because the space vacated by Musharraf’s regime was almost immediately filled by two parties traditional establishment, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). Yet the ME launched what became known as the Imran Khan Project.

This project was launched to fill the so-called vacuum, especially when the MoE became aware of a constituency that ousted Musharraf had managed to create. This constituency was largely made up of apolitical segments of the population. They had greatly enjoyed the fruits of Musharraf’s neoliberal economic maneuvers. They also appreciated his projected image of being an enlightened despot.

But when the economy began to slide after 2006, Musharraf’s constituency was gripped by anxiety. He was also facing a protest movement from the legal community. The movement was soon joined by opposition parties. They were calling for the restoration of a controversial and populist chief justice whom Musharraf had unceremoniously dismissed.

Initially supported as a stooge by the military establishment, Imran Khan would commit the cardinal sin of Pakistani politics of never biting the hand that feeds you

Musharraf was aware of the constituency he had shaped. But it was not a very politically active riding. Thus, the media wing of ME unleashed a few gentlemen on private television channels. These gentlemen began rehashing many debunked conspiracy theories first formulated during a rather paranoid time in the United States and Europe in the first half of the 20th century. These were later enriched with more contemporary conspiratorial nonsense.

The aim was to portray anti-Musharraf forces as agents of a larger conspiracy led by many of Pakistan’s enemies. Ironically, while this couldn’t stop the PPP and PMLN from staging a spectacular comeback, it provided the TV stations with impressive ratings. So much so that the country’s biggest news channel, Geo News, later aired the disputed documentary Loose Change. This shameless obscurantist documentary more than alleged that the 9/11 episode in the United States was an inside job.

Other TV channels such as ARY News aired programs predicting the end of time, portraying Musharraf’s possible ouster as an apocalyptic event. The gentlemen who were put in front of television cameras passionately postulated that the conflict between Musharraf and his opponents was Manichean in nature, and/or that it was a cosmic conflict between good and evil. Such agonizing displays of desperation won good ratings for television stations, but could not prevent Musharraf’s ousting.

The ratings were generated by Musharrafs constituency. He refused to engage in politics dominated by established parties. But with this constituency now stuffed with conspiratorial crap that she willingly confused with history and political knowledge, her potential to become a powerful anti-PPP and anti-PML-N electoral bloc began to be nurtured by the ME. All he needed was a suitable candidate. Rather a pipe.

Sex symbol-turned-Muslim Imran Khan became that candidate. He had established contacts with ex-servicemen since the time he formed a lobby with former ISI leader Hamid Gul in 1994. Khan then formed his own party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ( PTI) in 1996 but, until 2011, it remained a small outfit with a tiny bank of votes.

However, Khan became a regular guest on television talk shows. Here, her idealistic rhetoric caught the attention of the aforementioned constituency which was reeling from Musharraf’s ousting and unwilling to engage with mainstream political parties whom she blamed for unseating a wonderful despot. . By 2011, the ME was confident the constituency had begun to shift its support to Khan.

The ME decided to test this hypothesis by helping Khan organize a public rally in Lahore where he was to announce the revelation of a powerful plot against Pakistani military forces by the PPP-led government. The plot claims quickly fell but, much to ME’s delight, he managed to launch Khan as the third force.

Khan was so excited that in 2013 he announced that the PTI was poised to sweep that year’s election. The party came a distant third. It was during his 2014 sit-ins against the third PML-N regime that Khan was able to fully shape his image as an incorruptible leader with a vision and a will to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state.

He did this by joining selected pieces from the works of various Islamist ideologues. He then merged them with postmodernist critiques of modernity. He also embraced pop culture-Sufism and macho rhetoric against corruption and fake liberals. His gatherings became large performative events, with pop music and hints that Khan’s mission had been ordained by the Almighty.

Both men and women sang and often closed their eyes as Khan walked away to express his spiritual credentials. His gatherings were therefore a cross between a pop concert and a gathering of a spiritual cult. He had arrived. Not as a politician per se, but as a self-proclaimed messianic figure with a divine mission to root out corruption, defeat evil, and transform Pakistan into an economic and moral utopia (and other middle-class fantasies) .

In 2018, with the help of his friends from the ME, he managed to obtain a slight majority and assemble a coalition government. It was an instant disaster. He was not a politician. He was a beautiful spiritual leader of a circuit who identified with him emotionally.

His many blunders eventually saw the ME distance itself from him, particularly when reports of large-scale corruption in his government began to leak. After his ousting in 2022, he did not back down to heal his wounds and reassess his strategy. Instead, the slow-moving trainwreck that was his regime accelerated after his ouster, crushing his party and his political career.

The May 9 riots by his supporters against his former sculptors, the ME, were his most damaging blunder. Before May 9, the emotional remnants of his charismatic authority that had also permeated the military and the judiciary helped him avoid total disintegration. But after May 9, these too began to recede or were uprooted by a new ME and the government.

The party was finally over. He had danced his way like a sturdy middle-aged man, but fell like a sad old man.

