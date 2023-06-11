Megawati claims not to be allowed to retire by Jokowi





Jakarta – The 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Sukarnoputri said he wanted to retire. However, he said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) did not give him permission. It was delivered Megawati at the inauguration of the KM Malahayati Hospital last Saturday (11/6). Megawati first asked officials to be proactive and come down to see the conditions on the ground firsthand. This, he said, was not for himself, but for the good of the country. “If I’m right, I’ll let him. I’ve always said it’s not for me. I’m just retiring, but how come Pak Jokowi didn’t just give me a pension “, said Megawati. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Megawati then said his retirement requests were often turned down by Jokowi. Jokowi, he said, still wants to involve him in government. In fact, he repeatedly asked Jokowi to give that trust to others. “Then I said, ‘Sir, I’m getting old, sir, that’s something else already,’ ‘oh no, mum,'” he said. However, because Jokowi did not allow him to retire, Megawati is still willing to be involved in government. Moreover, he was reluctant, if his refusal led to fake news. “Well, it’s time for me. Later, if you say it sounds ‘no, Ms. Megawati and the president are not on the same page, there will be cracks blah blah’ like that,” Megawati said. . For your information, Megawati is currently Chairman of the Steering Committee of the Pancasila Ideology Development Agency (BPIP). In addition, he is also Chairman of the Steering Committee of the National Agency for Research and Innovation (BRIN). Watch the video ‘Megawati: I am called the strongest woman in the world who lives alone’: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (this is /imk)

