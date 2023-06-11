Politics
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak ‘had a secret peace summit’ before the bombshell quit…
June 10, 2023, 11:41 PM | Updated: June 11, 2023, 00:05
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak had a secret peace summit that lit the fuse for Friday’s explosive resignation – after a row over the former prime minister’s resignation honors list.
The Mail on Sunday reports that the pair met in Parliament on Wednesday to try to mend the ties.
But after leaving the meeting confident that his honors list would not be disrupted, Rishi reportedly reneged on his promise, dropping several names from the list that once would have included Nadine Dorries.
This caused the domino effect which resulted in Johnson, Dorries and loyalist Nigel Adams stepping down immediately to give Sunak a triple headache in a by-election.
Adams, a staunch ally of Boris Johnson, announced on Twitter on Saturday that he would step down with “immediate effect” – the third such resignation in 24 hours.
The Tories’ latest resignation follows the former prime minister’s decision to step down on Friday following the committee’s findings into ‘partygate’ – an investigation Johnson called a ‘kangaroo court’.
The news means a by-election will now be called in Adams’ constituency of Selby and Ainsty.
The North Yorkshire seat was won by the Conservatives in 2019 with a majority of 20137.
The announcement was sparked after Adams, 58, posted on Twitter: ‘Yesterday the Selby Conservatives selected a great new parliamentary candidate.
“I have informed the Chief Whip today that I will be stepping down as an MP with immediate effect.
Adding: “It was an honor to represent the region where I was raised, educated”.
It proves but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s latest headache as yet another by-election is called following the resignations of Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson.
Adams added in a second Tweet, “I want to thank my constituents for their wonderful support since 2010.”
Nigel Adams served as Minister of State in the Cabinet Office between September 15, 2021 and September 5, 2022, having served as Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Minister of State in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.
He was first elected Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty in May 2010.
The trio of resignations was described by some as a targeted attempt to undermine Rishi Sunak’s premiership.
Nor is it expected to be the last resignation in the coming days in an apparent show of solidarity for Johnson.
Johnson, 58, claims he is the victim of a Partygate ‘witch hunt’ – revelations which have seen the Prime Minister accused of breaking lockdown rules and misleading the Commons.
Adams had previously said he would step down at the next general election, but followed in the footsteps of Mr Johnson and Nadine Dorries in stepping down now.
Mr Adams and Ms Dorries were both due to receive peerages in Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list, however, neither name appeared when it was published on Friday.
This precedes the release of the partygate probe, which is expected to negatively impact Johnson.
|
