The Japanese ambassador enjoys a vada pav in Pune with his wife. PM Modi responds | Latest India News





Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki’s recent tweet about his culinary journey through the streets of Pune and a restaurant trying vada pav and misal pav with his wife caught the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki. A video of Suzuki trying Maharashtrian-style street food in Pune has gone viral on social media. Apparently the envoy, who was in Pune for an event, tried vada pav and misal pav, but had one minor complaint – that it was too spicy for him. Taking to Twitter, he posted the video of himself eating street food with a caption that read: I love street food from India…but thoda teekha kam please please! The Japanese envoy also tried Pune’s famous misal pav, on the recommendation of his Twitter followers, and also posted a tasting video of the delicacy. “Because many followers have recommended me…! MisalPav,” the envoy posted. He took out another video on Twitter saying he wanted a “little less spicy”. In another video posted on Saturday, Suzuki said: My wife beat me! He received several reactions from netizens for his posts about trying Indian street food in Pune and the Prime Minister of India was one of them. This is a contest you may not regret losing, Ambassador. It’s good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and presenting it in such an innovative way. Keep coming videos! Modi tweeted. Suggestions from social media followers Some of her social media followers urged Suzuki to try other delicacies in the comments section, while others admired her willingness to try new foods. “That’s very brave of you, they literally have a lot of chilies in them. You should have a mango lassi or mango ice cream to cool your belly,” one social media user commented. “Have a glass of buttermilk,” wrote another. “Eat sweet food too,” said another. It was not the first time that a Japanese official had tried Indian street food. Earlier in March, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his visit to India tried different Indian delicacies including ‘gol-gappe’, ‘aam panna’ and ‘lassi’ during a visit to Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi with Modi. (With ANI entries) ABOUT THE AUTHOR Have 11 years of experience in print and digital media. Write about politics, defense and global affairs, and keep an eye out for human interest stories. …See the details

