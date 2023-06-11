Mike Pence asks Donald Trump’s rivals to choose the Constitution or the ex-president





If Mike Pence does nothing more as a presidential candidate, he has asked a central question of the 2024 election: The Constitution or Donald Trump? But if that sounds like a simple question, which it is, many of Trump’s rivals for the Republican presidential nomination provide convoluted answers in response, if they answer the question.

The January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol is something most candidates prefer to ignore. But not Pence. In a speech announcing his candidacy Wednesday in Ankeny, Iowa, he met her head-on.

He spoke with the credibility of someone who was reviled by Trump on Jan. 6 for failing to stand in the way of Joe Bidens’ Electoral College victory being ratified and who was then the recipient of Hang Mike Pence chants from the pro – Trump Rioters.

Pence said Trump’s reckless words that day endangered his family and everyone on Capitol Hill. He contrasted his own conduct on January 6 with that of a president he had served loyally for four years. Trump, Pence said, demanded that I choose between him and our Constitution. Now, voters will face the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.

The charges against Trump in the Justice Department’s 37-count indictment for his handling of secret documents, unsealed on Friday, add to the list of ways the former president frequently ignored his constitutional oath.

Pence has made it clear that the choice he has formulated should be part of the equation that every voter who participates in a Republican primary or caucus will have to solve, though many may try to ignore it. The former vice president gave his answer in Iowa. Anyone who places themselves above the Constitution should never be President of the United States, he said. And anyone asking someone else to put them above the Constitution should never be president again.

By the time voting begins early next year, Trump’s other rivals for the nomination could be asked to answer the same question. Do they agree with Pence that Trump is unfit to serve another term in the White House? Pence’s question could be among the issues raised during the first Republican debate in Milwaukee on August 23.

Two candidates made it clear where they stood. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is running his entire campaign on the assumption that, through his conduct, his former friend Trump is no longer fit to run for president. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson pinned his hopes of becoming the nominee largely on his claim that Trump disqualified himself. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is considered Trump’s strongest challenger, remained silent on the Pence issue.

As the summer election campaign continues, Republican voters will hear about many topics from the candidates: border security, relations with China, abortion, transgender rights, energy independence, inflation. Candidates will repeatedly use the word woke (often without defining it) to draw contrasts with President Biden and the Democrats. They will mostly agree on these issues; the differences will be matters of degree, accent and volume.

They will also draw contrasts with Trump, sometimes explicitly but more often obliquely. They will say Trump’s policy was generally good but it’s time to get away from him.

Most, however, prefer to skirt the question of whether someone who sought to overthrow the Constitution by trying to overturn the 2020 election results, who inflamed the mob who attacked the Capitol and who still falsely claims that the election was rigged and stolen should be returned to the Oval Office.

The Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s role in the attack on the Capitol continues, as does the Georgia investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis into the efforts of former presidents. to overturn the results of the 2020 election in that state. Prosecutors’ charging decisions are still pending. Meanwhile, Trump has been indicted in the case involving his handling of classified documents, making him the first former US president to face federal criminal charges.

In response to the indictment, Hutchinson called on Trump to step down as the presidential candidate. Christie said the conduct alleged in the indictment shows Trump should not be president again. It should be noted that Hutchinson and Christie are former American lawyers. Faced with detailed examples of how Trump sought to hide classified documents from officials, Pence and DeSantis jumped to his defense, calling the indictment the product of an armed Justice Department.

Carlos Curbelo, a former Republican House member from Florida, sees some hypocrisy in these defenses. If you listen closely, you can hear all of the GOP presidential candidates celebrating #Trumpindictment while publicly pretending to be outraged, disappointed or concerned, he tweeted on Friday.

From this perspective, the rush by some Trump rivals to convict the Justice Department reflects a willingness to play off a Republican base still fiercely loyal to Trump as much as condemnation is a genuine defense of the former president. The Republican Party was once a champion of law and order and, by implication, an advocate of government agencies tasked with rooting out criminals. This is no longer the case.

Republican pollster Bill McInturff recently released an analysis of shifts in political attitudes over the past decades, based on NBC News polls. Among the charts is one that shows attitudes toward the FBI, broken down by party identification. In 1995, 52% of Republicans said they had positive feelings toward the FBI. Last year, that number had fallen to 18%. In contrast, Democrats are more positive about the agency, rising from 50% positive in 1995 to 70% last year.

Pence’s decision to criticize the Justice Department for indicting Trump in the documents case underscores how even he cannot provide a coherent answer to the question he posed in his announcement speech. DeSantis also decided to focus on the conduct of the Justice Department rather than assessing what the indictment says about the former president.

Where the Republican candidates are most conflicted, or perhaps hypocritical, is over the promise they are being asked to make as one of the requirements to qualify for the upcoming GOP debates. All nominees are required by the Republican National Committee to pledge to support the party nominee in the event they do not win.

Responding in the affirmative, as Pence did on Fox News shortly after his announcement speech, is the reflexive answer for anyone who wants to enter the debates. Trump’s rivals will lie on this question, claiming they answer yes because they expect to be the nominee. But they all know that today Trump is the frontrunner for the nomination. They also know that the new indictment will make him, for now at least, stronger with his most loyal supporters.

Yet it pokes fun at the claim that the former president had already disqualified himself to serve as president by violating his oath to the Constitution after losing the 2020 election. If Trump is not fit to be president, what is the reason to pledge to support it?

No matter how hypocrisy or unease it generates, what Pence said in Iowa still remains at the heart of the choice that every voter, and every Trump rival for the nomination, will face in 2024: the Constitution. or Donald Trump?

