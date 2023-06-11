Trump used clumsy ‘godfather’ tactics to hide FBI documents





The new indictment against Trump describes how he attempted to hide classified documents from the FBI. A national security attorney described Trump's actions as "the godfather if he were pieced together by a five-year-old." Trump used his lawyers and personal assistant to carry out his alleged scheme.

After one of Donald Trump’s lawyers found documents with classification marks stored at Mar-a-Lago, he met with the former president.

“Did you find something?…Is it bad? Good?” Trump said at the meeting last June, according to the indictment against him unsealed on Friday.

Trump made “a picking motion,” which the attorney, Evan Corcoran, took as a directive.

“He made a funny move like okay, why don’t you take them with you to your hotel room and if there’s something really bad in there, like, you know, snatch -the,” Corcoran later said.

In other discussions, Trump was more explicit about hiding documents from the FBI, according to the indictment.

“Wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we don’t have anything here?” Trump said, according to the indictment.

“Well, isn’t it better if there are no documents?” he reportedly added later in the meeting.

Trump’s attorneys ultimately turned over the document to the FBI, following a subpoena.

But the former president clung to others.

The new indictment against Trump, introduced by Special Counsel Jack Smith, charges Trump with violating the Espionage Act 31 times by refusing to hand over classified documents with highly sensitive national security ramifications.

The Justice Department’s indictment against the former president depicts clumsy and incompetent attempts to cover up gross violations of the Espionage Act, as well as obstruction of justice by “suggesting that his lawyer is hiding or destroys documents”, as well as other alleged crimes.

For veteran national security attorney Kel McClanahan, it brought to mind “the godfather if he was pieced together by a five-year-old child.”

“I found it hilarious that some of his most incriminating things were recorded by his attorneys,” McClanahan told Insider. “Beautiful.”

For McClanahan, executive director of the National Security Advisers and senior lecturer at George Washington University Law School, Smith’s indictment against Trump is “masterfully crafted.”

Right off the bat, it limits the various defenses Trump would try to raise, focuses on 31 documents instead of the hundreds or thousands Trump took to Mar-a-Lago, and highlights that Trump himself was such a critic. behavior when he attacked Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, McClanahan said.

Trump kept boxes of government documents in a bathroom at Mar-a-Lago. justice department

The indictment also describes how Trump used Waltine Nauta, his personal assistant and co-defendant in the case, to carry out the alleged scheme.

“Everything here was designed to create the narrative that this is a kingpin who knowingly broke the law, endangered national security, endangered nuclear weapons security, endangered the national security of ‘other country and his trusty butler did everything for him and will go down with him because he refused to tell the truth about his boss’s criminal dealings,’ McClanahan said. “You can’t write this in a procedural plot.”

Trump could have easily avoided criminal charges by simply turning over the documents in the first place, Jon Sale, a former federal prosecutor, told Insider.

“If they had decided to comply with the subpoena, there would never have been an indictment,” Sale said. “There would never have been a case involving the Espionage Act. There would never have been any charges.”

McClanahan said Trump’s clumsy attempts to cover up his alleged crimes through his communications with his attorneys made the case even more damning.

“It’s mind-boggling how someone can get away with so much for so long when they’re so bad,” he said.

Corcoran’s testimony seems particularly compelling, according to Sale.

“He says his client, the former president, told him to lie,” Sale said. “If a jury believes that, then it’s textbook obstruction.”

Trump called Smith’s case politically motivated and said he was within his legal right to keep government records.

According to McClanahan, if you remove the consideration that Trump is a former president of the United States, the indictment looks like “a routine spy case” like those against Chelsea Manning, Reality Winner and Harold Martin.

It is extremely rare for prosecutors to lose espionage cases.

“This is one of the most incriminating indictments I’ve seen in a very long time,” McClanahan said with a laugh.

