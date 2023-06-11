Using strangers to oversee IKN projects can trigger social jealousy

Trisakti University public policy observer Trubus Rahadiansyah told VOA, Saturday (10/6), that the use of foreign (foreign) workers as supervisors in the Nusantara Capital (IKN) project will provoke public resistance. Indeed, the project uses funds from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN).

Trubus responded to the statement of the Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar, on Friday (9/6), during a working meeting with the budget agency (Banggar) of the House of representatives (DPR), regarding the use of expatriate workers in the IKN project.

Luhut admitted that he was forced to use foreign workers to ensure that the quality of project work at IKN was good.

He added that foreign workers can only be employed in the IKN project if there are already investors arriving.

“Secondly, this (the use of foreigners in the IKN project) will become a new problem where social jealousy arises. Because not only people around IKN, but most of them are among the large number of unemployed. I’m afraid this will be politicized by parties that have pushed for change or parties that are not in line with government policies,” Trubus said.

Hiring expatriates in IKN projects can also create a negative perception that the government is seen as not trusting the abilities of its own citizens. Moreover, it can be mocked by other countries.





Trubus said another problem was that foreign supervisors would make it difficult for local workers in terms of language, etc. If foreign supervisors are viewed as arrogant or otherwise, this could actually create new problems and threaten the safety of foreign inspectors.

To avoid controversy, Trubus suggested that the government hire a combination of Indonesian and foreign experts as supervisors of the IKN project. The leading position is still held by the Indonesians. The foreign workers are only consultants, while the supervisors are Indonesian.

The development of the IKN is slow

The executive director of the Center for Economic Reform (CORE) in Indonesia, Mohammad Faisal, explained that IKN’s development process was slow to achieve meaningful goals. Apart from the question of time, the financing of the IKN still uses funds from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) and there are no investors yet.

He sees the government hoping that next year the central area of ​​the IKN will have a presidential palace, the MPR/DPR building, and several other basic facilities. Based on the circular letter, new officials are required to join the IKN no later than June 2024.

However, Faisal reminded that there is still a lot of development that needs to be accelerated after 2024 in order for the IKN to function and operate ideally in the performance of government functions.

“The problem is whether (the IKN) will be able to go faster or slower. Is it really more efficient to be able to move all functions of the central government to the new capital or not. The question rather goes in this direction, in my opinion,” Faisal said.

According to him, the slow construction process of the IKN was due to time issues. It had been planned since 2015 that the plans and designs would be completed five years later. Then time ran out, came the Covid-19 pandemic for it to slow down even more.





The second problem with the IKN project, he added, is a question of funding. Initially, the part of the APBN that was used was a small part, namely tens of percent, but now, in reality, the IKN project is funded one hundred percent by the APBN until 2024. The problem worsens because the cash flow is not regular.

Faisal estimates that the completion of the IKN project will take a long time. In addition, next year there will be a change of direction, although it is possible that the IKN project will be continued.

He pointed out that the problems of the IKN project were management and financing. In fact, these two questions should have been considered at the planning stage because moving the capital is not easy.

Therefore, Faisal continued, the government will need a lot of resources to carry out the IKN project. Second, the government must be able to raise funds outside the APBN. If there is sufficient funding from the APBN and there are many investors, the IKN project can proceed smoothly.

In addition to financing issues, the planning of IKN projects must be able to show seriousness, be well designed and be able to convince investors.

“I think a design that shows seriousness step by step, down to how it’s sold, sells the vision. It’s not too visible yet at IKN, so what will it look like more late. We haven’t seen a lot of it. That’s what makes investors dubious, in fact it’s like How in the future,” Faisal said.

Participation of MSMEs

The head of the Archipelago Capital Authority (OIKN), Bambang Susantono, said the development of the archipelago has two engines to work together. First, the APBN is for the construction of basic facilities and infrastructure with a completion target until 2024. The second is for domestic investors.





According to him, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (UMKM) sector could be involved in the development of the archipelago. The OIKN does not only target large investors, but also MSMEs.

Until the end of this year, the OIKN has several commitments with international investors in the development of the archipelago.

At least five countries are in the process (agreement), including South Korea, then Japan, China, Germany, and also the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he explained.

The current cooperation program that the OIKN carries out with various institutions is, by making plan And master plan for the Archipelago. Another thing is to campaign for the process and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (Sustainable Development Goals/ODD.

Especially for investors, Nusantara will become a city that consistently and continuously implements its commitments in the sector Environment, social and governance (ESG). [fw/ft]