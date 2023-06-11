Politics
Using strangers to oversee IKN projects can trigger social jealousy
Trisakti University public policy observer Trubus Rahadiansyah told VOA, Saturday (10/6), that the use of foreign (foreign) workers as supervisors in the Nusantara Capital (IKN) project will provoke public resistance. Indeed, the project uses funds from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN).
Trubus responded to the statement of the Minister in charge of the coordination of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar, on Friday (9/6), during a working meeting with the budget agency (Banggar) of the House of representatives (DPR), regarding the use of expatriate workers in the IKN project.
Luhut admitted that he was forced to use foreign workers to ensure that the quality of project work at IKN was good.
He added that foreign workers can only be employed in the IKN project if there are already investors arriving.
“Secondly, this (the use of foreigners in the IKN project) will become a new problem where social jealousy arises. Because not only people around IKN, but most of them are among the large number of unemployed. I’m afraid this will be politicized by parties that have pushed for change or parties that are not in line with government policies,” Trubus said.
Hiring expatriates in IKN projects can also create a negative perception that the government is seen as not trusting the abilities of its own citizens. Moreover, it can be mocked by other countries.
Trubus said another problem was that foreign supervisors would make it difficult for local workers in terms of language, etc. If foreign supervisors are viewed as arrogant or otherwise, this could actually create new problems and threaten the safety of foreign inspectors.
To avoid controversy, Trubus suggested that the government hire a combination of Indonesian and foreign experts as supervisors of the IKN project. The leading position is still held by the Indonesians. The foreign workers are only consultants, while the supervisors are Indonesian.
The development of the IKN is slow
The executive director of the Center for Economic Reform (CORE) in Indonesia, Mohammad Faisal, explained that IKN’s development process was slow to achieve meaningful goals. Apart from the question of time, the financing of the IKN still uses funds from the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) and there are no investors yet.
He sees the government hoping that next year the central area of the IKN will have a presidential palace, the MPR/DPR building, and several other basic facilities. Based on the circular letter, new officials are required to join the IKN no later than June 2024.
However, Faisal reminded that there is still a lot of development that needs to be accelerated after 2024 in order for the IKN to function and operate ideally in the performance of government functions.
“The problem is whether (the IKN) will be able to go faster or slower. Is it really more efficient to be able to move all functions of the central government to the new capital or not. The question rather goes in this direction, in my opinion,” Faisal said.
According to him, the slow construction process of the IKN was due to time issues. It had been planned since 2015 that the plans and designs would be completed five years later. Then time ran out, came the Covid-19 pandemic for it to slow down even more.
The second problem with the IKN project, he added, is a question of funding. Initially, the part of the APBN that was used was a small part, namely tens of percent, but now, in reality, the IKN project is funded one hundred percent by the APBN until 2024. The problem worsens because the cash flow is not regular.
Faisal estimates that the completion of the IKN project will take a long time. In addition, next year there will be a change of direction, although it is possible that the IKN project will be continued.
He pointed out that the problems of the IKN project were management and financing. In fact, these two questions should have been considered at the planning stage because moving the capital is not easy.
Therefore, Faisal continued, the government will need a lot of resources to carry out the IKN project. Second, the government must be able to raise funds outside the APBN. If there is sufficient funding from the APBN and there are many investors, the IKN project can proceed smoothly.
In addition to financing issues, the planning of IKN projects must be able to show seriousness, be well designed and be able to convince investors.
“I think a design that shows seriousness step by step, down to how it’s sold, sells the vision. It’s not too visible yet at IKN, so what will it look like more late. We haven’t seen a lot of it. That’s what makes investors dubious, in fact it’s like How in the future,” Faisal said.
Participation of MSMEs
The head of the Archipelago Capital Authority (OIKN), Bambang Susantono, said the development of the archipelago has two engines to work together. First, the APBN is for the construction of basic facilities and infrastructure with a completion target until 2024. The second is for domestic investors.
According to him, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (UMKM) sector could be involved in the development of the archipelago. The OIKN does not only target large investors, but also MSMEs.
Until the end of this year, the OIKN has several commitments with international investors in the development of the archipelago.
At least five countries are in the process (agreement), including South Korea, then Japan, China, Germany, and also the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he explained.
The current cooperation program that the OIKN carries out with various institutions is, by making plan And master plan for the Archipelago. Another thing is to campaign for the process and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (Sustainable Development Goals/ODD.
Especially for investors, Nusantara will become a city that consistently and continuously implements its commitments in the sector Environment, social and governance (ESG). [fw/ft]
|
Sources
2/ https://www.voaindonesia.com/a/pengamat-pakai-wna-untuk-awasi-proyek-ikn-bisa-picu-kecemburuan-sosial/7132049.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A shrinking political space
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacts to Japanese Ambassador Hiroshi Suzukis video of spicy food challenge with his wife, says it’s a contest you might not want to lose
- Using strangers to oversee IKN projects can trigger social jealousy
- How Donald Glover Cameo Happened – The Hollywood Reporter
- High school football player celebrates with team after learning he is cancer free
- Maatoug, Womens 4×400 Wins USTFCCCCA USA First Team Honors; Agina earns a nod to the second team
- what it is and how it works
- Sudan fighting risks rekindling Darfur warExBulletin
- A ban on ultra-processed foods is not a nanny state issue.It’s Common Sense | Simon Jenkins
- 1 volcanic earthquake, 177 volcanic rock event recorded at Mayon-Vivolex volcano
- Honduras opened embassy in China after severing ties with TaiwanExBulletin
- Trump used clumsy ‘godfather’ tactics to hide FBI documents