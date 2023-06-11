A shrinking political space





All power players in Pakistan agree that democracy is the ultimate way, mainly because it has constitutional, popular and moral legitimacy. Political parties are the backbone of any democratic dispensation because they represent the will of the masses. This means that slandering and reducing political parties to square one is a direct attack on democracy.

The continuing wave of pressure on PTI members and elected officials to abandon their party can be seen in such a context. The rapid exodus of elected officials and party loyalists from the PTI is just another episode in a phenomenon that has been going on for 75 years. Such antics are a reality check for all political leaders, making them realize where the real power lies. Any attempt to counter the dominance of non-political heavyweights has been crushed in the past and that is exactly what is happening right now.

The fundamental reason for Pakistan’s checkered history with democracy is the ever shrinking political space. For the longest time in our history, politicians have failed to build consensus among themselves on an agenda. To add insult to injury, whenever non-political forces try to interfere, there are politicians who help them and attach their personal interests to these forces.

In present times, Imran Khan is a prime example of such a politician. He would be a beneficiary of the political engineering that took place in 2016-2018. Instead of taking a stand and deferring to the will of the people, he apparently chose to clash with powerful circles. Now he feels like his benefactors gave him a taste of their own medicine and acted on the script he found the betrayal unprecedented.

However, Pakistan’s political history contradicts Imran Khan’s belief that the current wave of political vendetta is the worst form of state oppression. In fact, in 2002, when Imran Khan sought to become prime minister under the shadow of a dictator, there was an advanced bloc of the Pakistan People’s Party, supporting Pervez Musharraf. Around the same time, an entirely new party, the PMLQ, was spun off from the PMLN and launched as the King’s Party. Before that, Bhutto had banned the National Awami Party because it challenged not only it, but also powerful neighborhoods. Later, after overthrowing the Bhutto government, the Zia regime was on its heels to split the PPP and create different factions of the PPP. Ghulam Mustafa Jatoi’s National People’s Party and Maulana Kausar Niazi’s Progressive People’s Party were supported by the PPP. The story of alleged state oppression against the MQM and the nationalist leaders of Sind, Balochistan and KPK can be interpreted as another horrific episode in this play.

However, having said that, political revenge against any political party should be condemned. Regardless of apparent political and ideological differences with the PTI, pressuring elected officials and party members to change their loyalties also seems undemocratic. To ensure accountability and democracy within parties, the affairs of state must be governed by our constitution. History has shown that whenever political parties break up like this, there are no positive results. Whenever given the opportunity, the Pakistani masses have sided with and associated themselves with their leaders.

Therefore, for common sense to prevail, it is crucial that elections are called and people are allowed to choose their representatives. Any effort that contradicts the democratic norms and the constitution of Pakistan will lead us to a fiasco and honestly, the common man in the street cannot afford it.

