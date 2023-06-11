Trump delivers first public speech since federal indictment of Republicans in Georgia





COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) Former President Donald Trump called his historic federal indictment ‘ridiculous and baseless’ on Saturday in his first public appearance since the charges were uncovered, portraying all 37 counts as an attack on his supporters as he attempted to become terrible legal peril for political advantage.

Speaking at a Republican state convention in Georgia, Trump framed his Justice Department indictment as an attempt to damage his chances of returning to the White House as he campaigns for a second term.

WATCH: DOJ accuses Trump of showing classified documents and defying order to return them

They launched one witch hunt after another to try to stop our movement, to thwart the will of the American people,” Trump alleged, later telling the crowd, “At the end of the day, they don’t care. not take to me. They come after you.

The strategy is well-trodden for Trump, who remains the front-runner for the 2024 GOP nomination despite his mounting legal woes, which also include criminal charges filed against him in March in New York. Time and time again, in the face of investigation, Trump has tried to delegitimize law enforcement officials and portray himself and his supporters as victims, even when he faces serious charges.

The indictment unsealed on Friday charged him with 37 counts in connection with his hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump is accused of deliberately defying Justice Department requests to return classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the records and even telling his lawyers he wanted to defy a subpoena to appear for the documents stored in his residence. The indictment includes allegations that he stored documents in a ballroom and bathroom at his resort, among other places.

The most serious charges carry prison sentences of up to 20 years each, but first-time offenders rarely approach the maximum sentence and the decision would ultimately be up to the judge.

For all of this, Trump was given a hero’s welcome at the party’s convention in Georgia, where he drew loud applause as he called the investigation a political success and accused his political enemies of launching a hoax and hunt for witches after another to prevent his re-election. .

The ridiculous and baseless indictment by the Biden administrations has armed the Department of Injustice with some of the most horrific abuses of power in our nation’s history,” he said.

He also used his remarks to rail against President Joe Biden and his 2016 Democratic rival Hillary Clinton, accusing them of mishandling classified information and insisting he was treated unfairly for being a Republican. . But Trump overlooked one key difference: only he was accused of intentionally trying to obstruct investigators by not turning over classified documents.

WATCH: National security experts weigh in on Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents

In the Clinton investigation, for example, FBI investigators concluded that although she was extremely negligent in her handling of classified emails on a private server, there was no evidence that she had the intent to break the law. And while the Biden investigation is still ongoing, no evidence has emerged to suggest he intentionally kept the files or even knew they were there, with his representatives handing over the files after they were discovered and voluntarily consenting to the Biden’s search. FBI.

Trump also dwelt on Georgia’s role in its 2020 defeat, repeating his lies that he won the state and defending his efforts to overturn the Bidens victory, which is now under investigation. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. She suggested any indictments would likely come in August.

At the heart of the investigation is a taped phone conversation in which Trump urges Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find 11,780 votes just enough to overtake Biden and undo Trump’s narrow loss in the state.

Despite the latest criminal charges, attendees cheered him on in Georgia and eagerly awaited his arrival in North Carolina, where he will speak at the party convention Saturday night.

About 100 supporters, some waving witch-hunt signs, showed up at Columbus Airfield to greet Trump. Jan Plemmons, 66, wearing an oversized Make America Great Again foam hat, called the federal charges absolutely ridiculous and said she was ready to campaign with Trump. For Michael Sellers, 67, it was criminal what they were doing to him.

The indictment comes as Trump continues to dominate the primary race. Other candidates have largely attacked the Justice Department rather than Trump for the investigation. But the breadth of the allegations and the scope of the indictments could make it harder for Republicans to oppose those charges compared to an earlier criminal case in New York that many legal analysts had called weak.

Trump is due to make his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday in Miami. He was charged alongside valet Walt Nauta, a personal assistant who prosecutors say moved boxes from a storage room at Trump’s residence for him to examine and then lied to investigators about the movement. A photograph included in the indictment shows several dozen filing boxes stacked in a storage area.

READ:Trump’s full indictment for mishandling classified documents

Of the various investigations he has faced, the documents case has long been considered the most perilous and mature threat to prosecution. But Trump’s continued popularity among Republican voters is evident in the cautiousness with which his main rivals have treated the federal indictment.

Mike Pence, whose appearance in North Carolina marked the first venue shared with his former boss since the ex-vice president announced his own campaign last week, condemned the politicization of the Justice Department and urged Attorney General Merrick Garland “to stop hiding behind the special counsel and stand in front of the American people to explain the basis of the federal investigation into Trump.

A former President of the United States facing an unprecedented indictment by a Department of Justice led by the current President of the United States and a potential political rival,” Pence said to loud applause. Pence said it’s important to hear Trump’s defense so each of us can make our own judgment. … Be patient. Know that we will know the facts soon.

WATCH: No one is above the law, says Pence after Trump indictment

Speaking at the North Carolina Republican Convention on Friday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main GOP rival, did not mention Trump by name, but compared his situation to that of Clinton. .

Is there a different standard for a Democratic secretary of state than a former Republican president? DeSantis asked. I think there has to be a standard of justice in this country. … Ultimately, we will end once and for all the militarization of government under my administration.

Kari Lake, a Trump loyalist who lost the gubernatorial race in Arizona last year, used her speech to Georgia Republicans on Friday night to repeat Trump’s false claims about a rigged 2020 election and she suggested that the indictment was another way to deny him the presidency.

He was doing so well in the polls that they decided they couldn’t stop him. So what are they doing? They accuse him of completely false charges, Lake said. The illegitimate Biden administration wants to lock up our beloved President Trump for over 200 years. Wow.

Of the declared Republican candidates, only Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has explicitly called on Trump to end his candidacy. Hutchinson did not mention Trump in his remarks at a convention breakfast in Georgia on Saturday, but told reporters afterwards that the Republican Party should not waste its soul defending Trump and said the evidence until now suggested that the former president was treating national secrets as tools of entertainment.

Colvin and Kinnard reported from Greensboro, North Carolina. Associated Press writer Eric Tucker in Washington; Thomas Beaumont in Marshalltown, Iowa; and Holly Ramer in Derry, New Hampshire, contributed to this report.

