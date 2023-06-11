Conservatives will fight three by-elections after MPs leave





Well done Rishi for starting this nonsense!! Andrea Jenkyns wrote in a Conservative Party WhatsApp group, according to a screenshot shared by a Sky News reporter. Ms Jenkyns was given the honorary title of dame in Mr Johnson’s resignation honors list released on Friday, which critics have slammed as an exercise in cronyism. His premiership was cut short last year in part by anger in his own party and across Britain over lockdown parties breaking COVID-19 rules at his office and Downing Street residence. Henry Hill, deputy editor of the conservative website Home, said Mr Johnson’s exit meant he was no longer a prince above water in Parliament who threatened Mr Sunak’s grip on the party. This will mean that any problems caused by his allies will be much less powerful, Mr Hill told BBC radio. A YouGov poll published on Saturday showed 65% of Britons believed Mr Johnson had knowingly misled Parliament, compared to 17% who did not. The opposition Labour, which has a lead of around 16 points over Mr Sunaks’ Tories in opinion polls, said it was relishing the prospect of fighting by-elections in constituencies held by the conservatives. We will fight to win in those constituencies, Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC on Saturday. They created a by-election because both [Johnson and Dorries] threw their toys out of the pram. Mr Johnson’s decision to step down could be the end of his 22-year political career, where he rose from Parliament to become Mayor of London and then built a profile that tipped the scales in the European Union referendum of 2016 in favor of Brexit, before becoming first. minister in 2019. He left a possible door open to return, saying at the end of his resignation statement that he was very sad to leave parliament, at least for now. Reuters

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.afr.com/world/europe/boris-johnson-s-shock-exit-reverberates-through-tories-20230611-p5dfmb The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos