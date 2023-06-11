



It seems so unreal, everything that happened in Pakistan and events continue to unfold. For many of us, it’s a roller coaster ride. Just look at the mix of images circulating in the media this week and consider the messages they convey.

And the point of reference, of course, is what happened on May 9. So it has been a very long month and what happened in that month is historic in its dimensions. Call it a tsunami, with a hint of a promise made in a different context. We are witnessing the disappearance of a fortress of a certain type. Or would you define it as a tabdeeli?

What I’m trying to say is that the turn of events is so overwhelming and disconcerting that its reality is hard to accept. Along with my views on the Frankensteinian rise of the cult of Imran Khan, there was always this worry about how this fate would ultimately be exorcised and at what cost to a fragile society. But the current scenario could not have been imagined.

That’s why I suggest you suspend your disbelief and try to stay calm. Many other shocks and plot twists could be in store for us. Some developments can be scary and sinister, some can be ridiculous and serve as comic relief. This week provided both examples, which I will come back to in a moment. The budget announced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday falls between the two, to add to the national discomfiture.

About suspending disbelief the thought hit me when I tried to make sense of the rationale for the measures that have been initiated by the powers that be to impose a new pattern of things and settle the mess that had exploded May 9. Naturally, there are more questions than answers.

In fact, suspension of disbelief is avoiding critical thinking and logic to understand something that is unreal and does not seem possible in reality. This expression is relevant for works of fiction. Readers of novels, for example, or the audience of a movie theater or theater would gladly ignore the unreality of the various actions that constitute the experience of the characters in the story.

Now, the sinister thing that struck us this week was the detailed proclamation of the Pakistan Army, issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on the occasion of the Training Commanders Conference. Given that the conference, held at GHQ, was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders and was chaired by COAS General Asim Munir, a message that she delivered is that the pakistani army is not a house divided.

But the crux of the ISPR statement was something else. He said now is the time to tighten the noose around the planners and masterminds of violent attacks. He added that defilers and attackers of military installations would be swiftly brought to justice under the Pakistani Army Act and the Official Secrets Act.

Political analysts and observers, including some who had backed Imran Khan and his party, were quick to suggest that the ISPR statement spelled the death knell for the PTI. Alvida, alvida Imran Khan is the start of a tweet posted by a prominent commentator. And the action on the ground began in a global operation.

Against the backdrop of this determined operation, we have the rather fanciful sight of senior PTI leaders who had hastily defected from their party and their leader rushing into a new outfit which has been adapted by Jahangir Khan Tareen, a former associate of the head of the PTI who left him at some point. The name of this unimaginative project is the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

It’s perhaps possible to portray these PTI defector antics as comic relief, but the whole episode is also pitifully sad. Indeed, some very familiar faces pictured at the launch of the new party in Lahore on Thursday, essentially a celebration, portrayed grief and tension. As if caught in a moment of mourning. Here’s another excuse to suspend your disbelief because what’s happening to these characters is so unreal.

Obviously, the opportunity to laugh about it belongs to those who had opposed the PTI policy. A juxtaposition of video clips from a few weeks or even days ago of some of these leaders with what they are saying and doing now would make you laugh and cry. Nothing like this has ever happened in the political history of Pakistan.

I am tempted to highlight the tragically comic portrayals of Fawad Chaudhry or Ali Zaidi or Imran Ismail or Firdaus Ashiq Awan but they are, after all, minor actors in our national tragedy. I also remember that famous Shakespearian quote that the whole world is a stage and a man in his time plays many roles.

But what part does fate have in store for the now nearly shredded PTI leader? If you want to distract yourself even in this tragic episode, you can follow the story of Donald Trump, the former President of the United States.

It was August 2018 when comedian Trevor Noah said Imran Khan and Donald Trump were basically twins. He had listed strange similarities, up to three marriages. Long after that was the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol building in Washington DC by Trump supporters, something that was replicated by PTI supporters on May 9, 2023. And the headline of the This Friday’s New York Times was: Trump faces multiple crimes in new indictment.

The author is a seasoned journalist. He can be reached at: [email protected]. com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/1079182-suspend-your-disbelief The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos