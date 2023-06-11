Governor Ridwan Kamil receives Satyalencana Wira Medal of Honor from President Joko Widodo





PADANG, KANALINDONESIA.COM – Governor of West Java, Ridwan Kamil, received the Satyalencana Wira Karya Medal of Honor from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, for his successful support of the agricultural development program. Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo awarded the Medal of Honor on behalf of the President during a series of events opening the XVI National Fisherman Farmers Week 2023 (PENAS) at Sutan Sjahrir Airfield, Padang City , West Sumatra, Saturday (10/6/2023). This prize was awarded in relation to the results obtained by the province of West Java thanks to the increase in production in 2022 which is inseparable from the success of Governor Ridwan Kamil in adopting policies related to the development of agricultural human resources in recruiting 1,026 Regional Agricultural Extension Assistants, 431 Plant Pest Control and providing operational assistance to 2,609 ASN District/Town Extension Officers in West Java. Through this policy, agents can provide assistance and increase the capacity of farmers so that they are able to produce quality human resources that will enable West Java to increase production and productivity to rank 2nd in level National in 2022 and receive an award as the 3rd Largest Contributor of Rice Nationally in 2021. The awarding of the Satyalencana Wira Karya Medal of Honor to Governor Ridwan Kamil is also linked to the policies of the Millennium Farmers Program which are considered to have made a real contribution to the regeneration of farmers in West Java. Satyalencana Wira Karya is a sign of honor given by the government of the Republic of Indonesia to its citizens who have provided great devotion to the state and the nation of Indonesia so that they can be role models for others. As for the Millennial Farmer program, whose deployment will begin in 2021, it is an agricultural business development program that involves the millennial generation in collaboration with the actors of the program. This program aims to create an independent, advanced and sustainable agricultural system with the slogan: village living, urban subsistence, global trade. 1,206 graduates from the West Java Millennial Farmer Class of 2021, and for the 2022 batch of 4,095 graduates at Graha Sanusi Padjadjaran University Campus, Bandung City on May 30, 2023. In terms of enthusiasts for this program, there has been a sharp increase from 8,996 applicants in 2021, up to 20,894 applicants in 2022. “It is a sign that the Millennial Farmer program is in great demand in response to two things, namely that it will become a source of food security and this increase proves that the regeneration of farmers will be sustained,” Governor Ridwan Kamil said. . Along with receiving the Satyalencana Wirakarya Mark of Honor, Ridwan Kamil visited the West Java Pavilion at the National Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Development Expo 2023 to greet the representatives of West Java farmers and fishermen as well as to examine the various West Java agricultural products that are occupied. be chased away by visitors. ()

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kanalindonesia.com/2023/06/11/gubernur-ridwan-kamil-terima-tanda-kehormatan-satyalencana-wira-karya-presiden-joko-widodo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos