Violent rhetoric from Trump supporters in his defense disturbs experts





The federal indictment of former President Donald J. Trump has sparked calls from his supporters for violence and an uprising in his defense, unnerving observers and raising fears of a dangerous atmosphere ahead of his court appearance in Miami on Tuesday.

In social media posts and public remarks, close Trump allies, including a congressman, described the indictment as an act of war, called for retaliation and pointed out that much of its base carries weapons. Allies have painted Mr Trump as a victim of an armed Justice Department controlled by President Biden, his potential challenger in the 2024 election.

The calls to action and threats were amplified on right-wing media sites and were met with supportive responses from social media users and cheers from the crowds, which were conditioned for several years by Mr. Trump and his allies to see every effort to hold him accountable for attacks against him.

Political violence experts warn that attacks on individuals or institutions become more likely when elected officials or prominent media figures are able to issue threats or calls for violence with impunity. The pro-Trump mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was drawn to Washington in part by a Twitter post from Mr. Trump a few weeks earlier, promising it would be wild.

The former president alerted the public to the indictment Thursday night in posts on his social media platform, attacking the Justice Department and calling the case THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT EVER.

An eye for an eye, Rep. Andy Biggs, Republican of Arizona, wrote in a Twitter post on Friday. His warning came shortly before special counsel handling the case, Jack Smith, addressed the public for the first time since taking over the investigation into Mr. Trump.

On Instagram, the fiancé of Mr Trump’s eldest son, Kimberly Guilfoyle, posted a photo of the former president with the words, Retribution Is Coming, in capital letters.

In Georgia at the Republican state convention, Kari Lake, who refused to concede the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election and is a staunch supporter of Mr. Trump, pointed out that many supporters of Mr. Trump owned firearms.

I have a message tonight for Merrick Garland and Jack Smith and Joe Biden and the guys out there in the fake news media, you should listen too, this one’s for you, Ms Lake said. If you want to get to President Trump, you’re going to have to go through me, and you’re going to have to go through 75 million Americans like me. And I’ll tell you most of us are cardholders of the NRA

The crowd cheered.

Ms. Lake added: This is not a threat, this is a public service announcement.

Political violence experts say that while aggressive language from prominent individuals does not directly end in physical harm, it does create a dangerous atmosphere in which the idea of ​​violence becomes more accepted, especially if such rhetoric is n is not controlled.

So far, politicians who have used this rhetoric to incite people to violence have not been held accountable, said Mary McCord, a former senior Justice Department official who has studied the links between rhetoric extremism and violence. Until that happens, there is little deterrence to using this type of language.

The language used by some right-wing media figures was more austere.

On Pete Santillis’ talk show, the conservative provocateur says if he was the commandant of the Marine Corps, he would order every Marine to grab President Biden, throw him in zip ties in the back of a van, and bring him back out of the White House.

One of his guests, Lance Migliaccio, said if it was legal and he had access to it, he would probably walk in and shoot Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and someone Mr. Trump has identified as one of his enemies.

So far, reactions from Mr. Trump supporters have been more intense and explicit than those expressed after Mr. Trump was indicted in a separate case by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg in late March.

Shortly before that indictment, Mr. Trump posted a post on Truth Social, his social media platform, which included a photo of him holding a baseball bat to one side, and Mr. Bragg on an adjacent photo. Dueling crowds of pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters appeared in Lower Manhattan when Mr. Trump was arrested there in April.

On Saturday, in his first public remarks since the last indictment on seven counts related to withholding classified documents and attempting to obstruct justice, Mr Trump attacked those investigating him as engaged in mad persecution.

The FBI has been the target of much criticism from far-right Republican lawmakers and former supporters of the president. In the wake of heated partisanship, FBI field offices report all threats related to their personnel or facilities to Washington headquarters, in an unusual move. A law enforcement familiar with the decision said the FBI was trying to rein in the number of threats across the country directed at the agency.

Despite all the security precautions taken for Mr. Trump’s appearance on Tuesday, security experts said the rhetoric and ensuing threats are unlikely to subside and will likely become more pronounced as the case progresses and that the 2024 elections are approaching.

Such rhetoric has consequences, said Timothy J. Heaphy, the lead investigator for the House Select Committee that investigated the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Mr. Trump’s efforts to stay in the White House. after his presidency. People we interviewed for the Jan. 6 survey said they came to the Capitol because politicians and the president told them to be there. Politicians think when they say things it’s just rhetoric, but people listen and take it seriously. In this climate, politicians need to be aware of this and be more accountable.

On Instagram on Saturday morning, Mr. Trump posted a composite video of himself swinging a golf club on the course and an animation of a golf ball hitting President Biden in the head, superimposed over footage of Mr. Biden falling at a public event. the past few days after tripping over something on stage.

It was not the first time that right-wing figures have issued calls for war or violence in support of the former president, or the first time that Mr Trump has appeared to call on his supporters to rally on his behalf.

In the days leading up to the attack on the Capitol, the idea that a civil war was approaching was widespread in right-wing circles. Extremist leaders like Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers militia, and Enrique Tarrio, president of the Proud Boys, often rallied their groups with inflammatory references to the cleansing violence of the American Revolution. Both men were convicted of sedition in connection with the attack on the Capitol.

More broadly, on far-right websites, people shared tactics and techniques for attacking the building and discussed building gallows and trapping legislators in tunnels.

The recent outburst of warlike language in response to Mr. Trump’s indictment echoes what transpired among Republican officials and media figures last summer after the FBI searched Mar-a -Lago, the private club and residence of Mr. Trump in Florida, as part of the investigation of the documents and took away approximately 100 classified documents.

This. Means. War, The Gateway Pundit, wrote pro-Trump outlet at the time, setting the tone for others. Hours later, Joe Kent, a Trump-endorsed House candidate in Washington state, appeared on a podcast led by Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former political adviser, and said: This show everyone what many of us have been saying for a very long time. Were at war.

Indeed, days after the heated language that followed the Mar-a-Lago raid, an Ohio man armed with a semi-automatic rifle attempted to break into the FBI office near Cincinnati and was killed in a shootout with local police.

Jonathan Swan contributed reporting.

