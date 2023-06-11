



To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails China has used Cuba as a spy base since at least 2019, the White House confirmed on Saturday. It was reported last week that Cuba and China had reached an agreement in principle to build a spy base on the island. The Wall Street Journal, citing senior US officials familiar with the matter, reported that China planned to pay Cuba billions of dollars in exchange. Initially, the White House said the report was inaccurate. However, on Saturday he said: This is an ongoing issue and not a new development. He however asserted that the arrangement as described in the report is not consistent with our understanding. THE statement said Joe Biden, upon taking office in January 2021, was briefed on China’s efforts to expand its global military and intelligence presence. PRC [Peoples Republic of China] upgraded its intelligence gathering facilities in Cuba in 2019. This is well documented in the intelligence file. He said that the Chinese government will continue to try to strengthen its presence in Cuba and that we will continue to work to disrupt it. The statement added: We believe the PRC is not quite where it had hoped to be. He also claimed that the United States had taken diplomatic and other measures to slow down the Chinese government in Cuba. The WSJ previously reported that a wiretapping station on the island would allow Beijing to collect electronic communications from the southeastern United States, home to many US military bases, as well as monitor shipping traffic. China, meanwhile, accused the United States of spreading rumors and slander and called the United States the most powerful hacker empire in the world. As we all know, spreading rumors and slander is a common tactic in the United States, Wang Wen Bin Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said. The United States is also the most powerful hacker empire in the world, and also a truly major surveillance nation.

