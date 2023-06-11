Trump allies in Congress leap to defend former president after federal indictment





WASHINGTON (AP) The indictment of former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents is set to proceed in federal court in Florida. But about a thousand miles away, part of Trump’s defense is well underway in a different venue from the halls of Congress, where Republicans have been preparing for months to mount an aggressive counteroffensive against the Justice Department.

The federal indictment against Trump, unsealed on Friday, includes 37 counts, including allegations that the former president intentionally possessed classified documents, showed them to visitors, deliberately defied the demands of the Department of Justice to return them and allegedly made false statements to federal authorities about them. The evidence details Trump’s own words and actions as told by attorneys, close aides and other witnesses.

READ:Trump’s full indictment for mishandling classified documents

The Republican campaign to discredit federal prosecutors skims over the substance of those charges, which were brought by a grand jury in Florida. Instead, GOP lawmakers are working, as they have for several years, to foster a larger argument that law enforcement and President Joe Biden are conspiring against the former president and possible Republican 2024 presidential nominee.

Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy tweeted shortly after Trump said Thursday night on his social media platform that an act of accusation was imminent. McCarthy blamed Biden, who declined to comment on the matter and said he was not at all involved in Justice Department decisions.

McCarthy called it a grave injustice and said House Republicans would hold this brazen weaponization of power accountable.

Republican lawmakers in the House have already laid the groundwork for Trump’s defense effort since he took the majority in January. A series of near-constant hearings featuring former FBI agents, Twitter executives and federal officials have sought to paint the narrative of a corrupt government using its powers against Trump and the right. A GOP-led House subcommittee on the militarization of government is investigating the Justice Department and other government agencies, while at the same time Republicans are investigating Bidens’ son, Hunter Biden.

WATCH: Former FBI employees accuse bureau of weaponizing conservatives

It’s a sad day for America, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who is a top Trump advocate and ally, said in a statement Thursday. God bless President Trump.

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs was more strident. We have now entered a phase of war, he tweeted. An eye for an eye.

Democrats say Republicans are peddling conspiracy theories, with potentially dangerous consequences. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both New York Democrats, released a joint statement on Friday calling for calm around the Trump case, saying that all the world should let this matter play out peacefully in the courts.

Recent Republican rhetoric not only undermines the Justice Department, but betrays the essential principle of justice that no one is above the law, not even a former president or a self-proclaimed billionaire, the Representative Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Key elements of the GOP strategy are to discredit prosecutors and investigate investigators. York.

In the days leading up to New York’s indictment, House Republicans launched a full campaign against Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan Democratic prosecutor who filed charges against the former president.

Accusing that the accusation was pure politics, Jordan held a court hearing near Braggs’ New York offices to examine what they said were his pro-crime, anti-victim policies. Jordan is also the top Republican on the militarization subcommittee.

READ MORE: Trumps House Republican allies fight in Manhattan, taking on DA Bragg

As Special Counsel Jack Smith prepared to release the indictment this week, Trump’s allies on Capitol Hill were working overtime to prepare the former president’s defense. Jordan sent a series of letters to the Justice Department, demanding documents related to its investigation into Trump’s handling of classified records. Jordan cited Special Counsel John Durham’s recent report which found that the FBI rushed into its investigation into Russia’s ties to Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 and systematically ignored or rationalized evidence that undermined its premises.

In the June 1 letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Jordan requested information about the ongoing investigation to ensure that any ongoing investigation is not poisoned by this same politicization.

Just as the indictment was unsealed on Friday, Jordan sent another letter to Garland, this time exposing the testimony of a former FBI official who testified before the committee about the raid on the estate of Trumps Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Jordan wrote that Steven DAntuono, former deputy director of the FBI’s Washington field office, told the committee that the Justice Department was not following the same principles as in previous raids.

Defending Trump also has the potential to ease tensions among House Republicans as they face their own troubles on Capitol Hill, after a conservative-led revolt against the recent debt ceiling agreement split the party this week and blocked most laws from passing.

WATCH: Brooks and Marcus on Trump’s indictment and the political fallout ahead

But even though Republicans are able to shape public perception of the probes, there’s one thing they can’t control the outcome of Trump’s trial. The former president faces great legal risk, whatever the public thinks, under two indictments and potentially more as prosecutors in Georgia and Washington investigate his actions that led to the Jan. 6 insurgency.

Still, some Republicans argue that the multiple indictments could help Trump improve his standing in the polls of Republican voters and reinforce the impression that the government is conspiring against him.

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina told CNN she believes the indictment earned Donald Trump the nomination for the 2024 GOP primary.

And as the House panel has stepped up its efforts to defend the former president, the word militarization has taken hold among Trump’s Republican allies. Almost every GOP lawmaker used the term, as did a member of Trump’s legal team hours before the charges went public.

It puts a stamp of reality on something that is truly unreal in terms of the militarization of the Justice Department, James Trusty, one of Trump’s attorneys, said on ABC Friday morning. Trump announced later that day that Trusty was leaving his team.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas tweeted that the weaponization of our Justice Department against the enemies of Admin Biden. will cause enormous damage to the rule of law and have a lasting impact.

Cruzs GOP colleagues in the Senate were more muted, with Republican leader Mitch McConnell and others who criticized the former president refusing to weigh in on the indictment.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the only GOP senator to vote to convict Trump in his two impeachment trials, was a rare voice of criticism. While Romney stressed that Trump was entitled to the presumption of innocence, he said he believed the charges were serious and that Trump brought them against him.

These allegations are serious and, if proven, would be consistent with his other offensive actions in the national interest, Romney said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-allies-in-congress-leap-to-defend-former-president-after-federal-indictment The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos