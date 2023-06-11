“Keep coming!” : PM Modi reacts to viral video of Japanese ambassador trying ‘spicy’ local cuisine in Pune





On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki’s recent tweet in which he shared a video of him and his wife enjoying local food in Pune at various locations . Suzuki posted that his wife was winning the ‘spice’ race, considering she didn’t care for spicy food when he could be seen asking for less spice in his food. PM Modi shared Suzuki’s tweet and wrote: This is a contest you may not mind losing, Mr Ambassador. It’s good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and presenting it in such an innovative way. Keep coming videos! This is a contest you may not regret losing, Mr. Ambassador. It’s good to see you enjoying India’s culinary diversity and presenting it in such an innovative way. Keep coming videos! https://t.co/TSwXqH1BYJ Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2023 Suzuki was in town for an event; he posted a video where he and his wife can be seen enjoying Maharashtrian style street food in Pune. Suzuki had one minor complaint, namely the high level of spice, following which it went viral. The caption of the video reads: I love Indian street food… but thoda teekha kam please! Based on the recommendation of his Twitter followers, the Japanese envoy also tried Pune’s famous misal pav. “Because many followers recommended me…! MisalPav,” the envoy posted. He posted another video on Twitter saying he wanted it “a little less spicy. His posts go viral and elicit several reactions from Internet users. The post has by far generated over a million views and nearly 10,000 likes. A user wrote, Thank you for visiting our city! I hope next time you can also visit us at @MCCIA_Pune. #Pune has very strong ties with Japan. This is one of the biggest (if not THE biggest) Japanese learning center in India. We also have many Japanese companies based here. Thank you for visiting our city! I hope next time you can also visit us at @MCCIA_Pune.#Pune has very strong ties with Japan. This is one of the biggest (if not THE biggest) Japanese learning center in India. We also have many Japanese companies based here.@Girbane Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) June 10, 2023 Another commented, Your Excellency, thank you so much for showing everyone how to win hearts in a foreign country while providing the prime example of public diplomacy! Your Excellency, thank you so much for showing everyone how to win hearts in a foreign country while providing the best example of public diplomacy! Rananjay Anand (@BrahmasmiAham) June 11, 2023 Here are some of the best reactions from the internet: Looking at all of this, I think there should be a separate ministry. Ministry of food Kiran Karukonda (@kirandayal) June 10, 2023 When are you coming MadhyaPradesh the heart and tiger state of India Dr. Gulrez Sheikh (@drsheikhBJP) June 10, 2023 Superb Suzuki San Enjoy the cuisines of India Best wishes and warm regards Colonel Rohit Dev (RDX) (@RDXThinksThat) June 10, 2023 Also watch: Time travel with Wipro: Older than independent India, Wipro’s journey began in 1945. Watch how Azim Premji transformed a vegetable oil company into an IT giant Honda Elevate vs Rivals Hyundai Creta, Grand Vitara, Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun: Engine, Dimensions, Specs and On-Road Prices Compared

