Imran Khan upset over losing army support: Bilawal Bhutto

Karachi, June 11 (SocialNews.XYZ) Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said PTI Chairman Imran Khan is not against military interference in politics. On the contrary, the former prime minister is angry with the army only because they no longer support him, media reported.

“Mr Khan’s problem with the Pakistani military started in April last year when they said they would not get involved in politics or take sides,” said Bilawal, who is also chairman of the PPP, during an interview with Al Jazeera.

“Mr Khan’s problem with the army in Pakistan is not that they are involved in politics; his problem with the army is that they are not involved in supporting him,” he said. he added, Express Tribune reported.

He said the role of the military in the country’s politics cannot be denied. “More than half of our history has been covered by military rule. My party, the PPP, has challenged every dictatorship in Pakistan’s history.”

Bilawal said Imran had supported all dictatorships in Pakistan, including the last dictatorship of former President General (Retired) Pervez Musharraf. “Mr. Khan’s political history is that he supported every dictator and he supported every autocrat in the history of Pakistan.”

The foreign minister said Imran Khan’s rise to power in 2018 was well documented. “It is an established fact that he was brought to power through a rigged election in collaboration with ex-Pakistani army officers.

He said the majority of Pakistanis are deeply offended by the actions that took place on May 9 where Khan encouraged his supporters to attack army installations.

“Corp Commander House in Lahore, GHQ (General Quarter) in Rawalpindi and many military installations (have been targeted).

“Such an attack has never been carried out by any political party in the history of Pakistan and now those who were involved in these attacks on our military facilities must face the consequences of the law of the land,” he said. he added, Express Tribune reported.

