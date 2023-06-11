Politics
Boris Johnson will not quietly leave Parliament or remain silent after he leaves
But he has at least one point. Ultimately, it was a cross-party group of seven MPs (even though the majority of them were Conservatives) that determined his future. He says they were determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from parliament, which he says set a troubling and undemocratic precedent.
After all the British people have endured over the past four years, it may be the people who have determined Johnson’s fate once and for all. His loyalists (there are still many) remain convinced that he was popular, that he was badly wronged and that voters would reflect him.
We will never know now. But it is suspected that they were, to borrow from Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating, sitting on their verandas with their baseball bats.
The truth is there is little sympathy in Downing Street or among most cabinet ministers for Johnson’s misfortunes and many will not be sad to see him from behind, at least in parliament.
His departure will trigger a by-election for his seat, which he held with a majority of 7,000 in the last election and which was already high on Labor’s target list.
In a day of great drama, the Tories will also have to defend the seat of Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries in Mid Bedfordshire, after she also resigned having failed to receive a peerage on the Prime Minister’s resignation honors list of Johnson.
Unsurprisingly for someone whose future has not been decided by the unwashed greats, Johnson has indicated he plans to return to politics and said he only left parliament for the moment at least.
Already speculation is that Johnson wanted a safer seat for Dorries, but the Conservative Party is expected to block him from running there because he wants a local candidate.
In Johnson’s prime minister’s resignation list, more than 40 of his closest aides and allies received honors and peerages, including several implicated in the Downing Street party scandal. He knighted former cabinet ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg and Simon Clarke and gave peerages to several Downing Street aides. His former home secretary, Priti Patel, has become a lady.
Johnson said the report he received from the committee on Friday was riddled with inaccuracies and reeks of bias, but under their absurd and unfair process he had no opportunity to challenge anything. of what they were saying.
They should not use their powers, which were only very recently designed, to mount what is clearly a political stunt on someone they oppose, he said.
The typical and utterly predictable start shows that Johnson has no intention of going quiet, but no intention of being quiet either.
