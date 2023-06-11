Boris Johnson will not quietly leave Parliament or remain silent after he leaves

But he has at least one point. Ultimately, it was a cross-party group of seven MPs (even though the majority of them were Conservatives) that determined his future. He says they were determined to use the prosecution against me to oust me from parliament, which he says set a troubling and undemocratic precedent.

After all the British people have endured over the past four years, it may be the people who have determined Johnson’s fate once and for all. His loyalists (there are still many) remain convinced that he was popular, that he was badly wronged and that voters would reflect him.

We will never know now. But it is suspected that they were, to borrow from Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating, sitting on their verandas with their baseball bats.

The truth is there is little sympathy in Downing Street or among most cabinet ministers for Johnson’s misfortunes and many will not be sad to see him from behind, at least in parliament.

His departure will trigger a by-election for his seat, which he held with a majority of 7,000 in the last election and which was already high on Labor’s target list.