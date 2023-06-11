Israel must adopt a risk management policy in its relations with Turkey





After nearly 15 years of hostility following Operation Cast Lead and the Mavi-Marmara events, there has been a fundamental shift in relations between Israel and Turkey over the past year. This is the result of changes in Turkish foreign policy – ​​mainly the renewed adoption of the “zero problem with neighbors” policy. Indeed, Turkey has also seen a dramatic improvement in its relations with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Israel. It is likely that this policy will continue after Erdogan’s victory. However, relations between Israel and Turkey are still fragile. The Palestinian question, particularly with regard to Israel’s behavior in the Gaza Strip and in the holy sites of Jerusalem, will continue to be at the center of tensions and disagreements between the two countries. This could, especially in times of crisis and violence, rekindle all the differences between the countries and the fundamental hostility that exists in the Turkish public towards Israel. In this perspective, the Israeli government must adopt a risk management policy, which will take the opportunity to make the most of changes in Turkish policy on the one hand, but reduce possible risks on the other. Specifically, Israel should seek to deepen its leadership-level ties through reciprocal visits by senior government officials, foremost a possible visit by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. At the same time, Israel should expand its cooperation on a wide range of issues, while paying particular attention to trade and tourism ties between the countries. In addition, Israel can take advantage of the traditional rivalry between Turkey and Iran to promote cooperation against the escalating Iranian threat, while trying to consolidate trilateral cooperation on the issue with Azerbaijan, which is the one of Turkey’s closest allies. The new era of relations could be an opportunity for Israel to examine the issue of Hamas activity on its territory with Turkey. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to his supporters after his victory in the second round of the presidential election at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, May 29, 2023. (Credit: UMIT BEKTAS/REUTERS) Israel must take into account that relations between the two countries are still in the process of restoring trust and that Erdogan could again change his approach and adopt a hostile policy, as has already been demonstrated in his harsh statements. against Israel over the years. Israel must also ensure that deepening ties with Turkey does not come at the expense of its strategic relations with Cyprus and Greece. Given these considerations, Israel must be careful when encouraging cooperation in sensitive areas, particularly with regard to arms agreements. Furthermore, and despite the economic temptations and the attractiveness of the Turkish option, Israel should refrain from promoting extensive cooperation with Turkey in the field of gas exports, at least for the time being, because the price of error risks being too high and leading to significant strategic and economic damage. The author is a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Policy and Strategy (IPS) at Reichman University and former Acting Director General of the Department of Strategic Affairs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/opinion/article-745861 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos