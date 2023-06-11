Donald Trump tells crowds: ‘They’re not going after me, they’re going after you’ | American News





Donald Trump has doubled down on his claims he is the victim of a ‘witch hunt’ – and says he is accused of ‘treason’.

Speaking in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday, he called it ‘one of our nation’s most horrific abuses of power’, a ‘brutal persecution’ and a ‘travesty of justice’ by the administration of Joe Biden.

It was his first public appearance since being charged with 37 counts in connection with the hoarding of classified documents at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“They’ve launched one witch hunt after another to try to stop our movement, to thwart the will of the American people,” Mr Trump said – later adding: “At the end of the day, they don’t care. don’t take me. They’re coming after you.”

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

2:16 What has Trump been accused of?

The former US president falsely insisted he won the 2020 election, saying, “We have fake elections, we have no borders, we have inflation.”

And he repeated a claim that he had done nothing wrong – arguing that he had been covered by the Presidential Archives Act.

“This bogus indictment, they don’t even mention the Presidential Archives Act once…because they want to use something called the Espionage Act,” he said.

About 100 supporters, some waving “Witch Hunt” signs, showed up at an airfield in Georgia to greet Trump upon his arrival.

Jan Plemmons, 66, wearing an oversized “Make America Great Again” foam hat, called the federal charges “absolutely ridiculous” and said she was ready to campaign with Mr Trump.

Another supporter, Michael Sellers, 67, said it was “criminal what they were doing to him”.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

1:04 “I’m an innocent man,” says Trump

Republican counter-offensive

While the indictment for the mishandling of classified documents is set to take place in federal court in Florida, about a thousand miles away, part of Mr. Trump’s defense is underway in a different venue – the halls of Congress.

Republicans have been preparing for months to wage an aggressive counteroffensive against the Justice Department.

The Republican campaign to discredit federal prosecutors skims over the substance of those charges, which were brought by a grand jury in Florida.

Instead, GOP lawmakers are working, as they have for several years, to foster a broader argument that law enforcement — and the Biden administration — are conspiring against the former president and possible Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

Speaking to Politico, Mr Trump vowed to stay in the race even if convicted, saying: “I will never leave”.

Image: Photo: Ministry of Justice

Favorite for GOP nomination

Mr. Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, despite his growing legal troubles.

He is accused of deliberately defying Justice Department demands to return classified documents, enlisting aides in his efforts to hide the files and even telling his lawyers he wanted to defy a subpoena to appear for the documents stored at his residence.

The classified documents are said to include files on the US nuclear program and vulnerabilities to attack that he knew he should not have kept after leaving office.

And prosecutors pointed to two instances where he allegedly shared classified information with people who weren’t authorized to see it.

Read more: What the indictment means and what happens next It’s an entirely different level than what we saw before Mike Pence enters the race for the White House

Image: Photo: Ministry of Justice

The 49-page indictment also includes allegations that he stored documents in a shower and ballroom at his resort, among other places.

The most serious charges carry prison sentences of up to 20 years each, but first-time offenders rarely approach the maximum sentence and the decision would ultimately be up to the judge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-claims-he-is-being-framed-for-treason-in-first-appearance-since-indictment-12900104 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos