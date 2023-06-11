Xi makes his first remarks on Ryukyus, mentioning deep exchanges between China and Okinawa





Photo of the AP file

Chinese President Xi Jinping BEIJING Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this month discussed China’s exchanges with Ryukyu, Okinawa, as part of the Senkaku Islands of Okinawa Prefecture. Hong Kong newspaper Sing Tao Daily wrote on June 8 that the remarks, first published on the front page of the official Peoples Daily on June 4, were the first Xi has made publicly on the Ryukyu Islands since taking office. Some observers believe it was an attempt by the Chinese government to pressure Japan as Tokyo steps up its involvement in the Taiwan issue, which Beijing calls an internal matter. According to the People’s Daily, during his visit to the national archives earlier this month, Xi learned about the Diaoyu Islands (the Chinese name for the Senkaku Islands) in the Ming Dynasty. Xi reportedly went on to say that while working in Fuzhou, Fujian Province, he learned that the roots of trade with the Ryukyu Islands run deep. When hard-line arguments against Japan escalated in China in May 2013, sparked by the Japanese government’s nationalization of the Senkaku the previous year, the Peoples Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party of China, published articles academics saying Okinawa’s status was unresolved and suggesting that China had territorial claims to the islands. Although the latest article does not refer to the possession of Okinawa, a Chinese media source pointed out that it can be taken as a warning that if Japan increases its involvement in the issue of Taiwan, which China considers its own domestic affair, Beijing could once again bring up the issue of Okinawa.

