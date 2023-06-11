List of Indonesian presidents born in June, including Jokowi?









Jakarta – June is the birth month of several Indonesian presidents. From publisher to incoming president, there have been four June-born presidents. Who are they? Indonesian Proclaimer or Ir. Soekarno was born on June 6, 1901 to be precise, the same month as the current President of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo who was born on June 21, 1961. Besides the two presidents, who else is Indonesia’s June-born president? Here is the list. List of Indonesian presidents born in June 1. Soukarno Ir Soekarno was the publisher and the first president of Indonesia. Bung Karno was born on June 6, 1901 and died on June 21, 1970. Quoting the Indonesian National Archives website, during primary school he lived in Surabaya with a boarding house with Haji Oemar Said Tjokroaminoto. Then the son of Raden Soekemi Sosrodihardjo and Ida Ayu Nyoman Rai continued his studies at HBS (Hoogere Burger School) and THS (Technische Hoogeschool), which are now ITB. 2.Suharto Indonesia’s second president was also born in June. President Soeharto in Kemusuk, Yogyakarta on June 8, 1921. He was born in Kemusuk, Yogyakarta to Kertosudiro and Sukirah. Suharto started school when he was 8 years old. The president, who is known for his military background, was once an exemplary soldier during his upbringing. Precisely when he attended the school of non-commissioned officers, in Gombong, in the center of Java. Suharto officially became a member of the TNI on October 5, 1945. 3. Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie Bacharuddin Jusuf Habibie or BJ Habibie was born in Pare-Pare, South Sulawesi on June 25, 1936. The fourth child of Alwi Abdul Jalil Habibie and RA. Tuti Marini Puspowardojo has a passion for horse riding. Habibie’s father died on September 3, 1950, following a heart attack. After that, he moved to Bandung and attended Gouvernments Middlebare School. Habibie’s intelligence began to show when he was in high school, especially in exact courses. After graduating from high school, young Habibie studied at the University of Indonesia in Bandung, which is now ITB. Habibie received a degree from the Technische Hochschule Germany in 1960 and a doctorate from the same place in 1965. In 1967 he was confirmed as an honorary professor (professor) by the ITB. 4. Joko Widodo The president turned out to be Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was also born in June. President Jokowi was born in Brayat Minulyo Hospital, Solo on June 21, 1961. According to the book Jokowi: A People’s Leader with a Rocker Spirit by Yon Thayrun, Jokowi was educated at Tirtoyoso Elementary School in Tirtonadi in 1969. He was quite intelligent and always won the class. After graduating from primary school in 1974, Jokowi continued his studies at SMPN 1 Surakarta, SMAN 6 Surakarta and then continued his studies at the Department of Wood Technology, Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University (UGM). This is the list of Indonesian presidents born in June. Are you also born in June, detikers? Watch the video “Remembering Sapardi Djoko Damono’s Birthday in Google Doodle“

