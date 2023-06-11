Trump Issues Second Indictment For First Time On Campaign – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump gave his first public address on Saturday following the new indictment against him by a federal grand jury on Thursday. Appearing at the Georgia GOP convention in Columbus, he called the indictment — where he is charged with 37 felony counts for allegations related to classified documents he stored at Mar-a- Lago after leaving the White House – ‘ridiculous and baseless’ as he attacked special counsel Jack Smith, his wife and documentary filmmaker Katy Chevigny, the Biden administration and others during his speech.

Calling Smith “deranged,” the former president tried to portray Smith and the investigation as a partisan effort. “At the end of the day, they are cowards, they are cowards. And he’s openly a big Trump hater. He’s a Trump hater,” Trump added, throwing some of his vitriol at Chevigny as well. “And his wife is even more of a Trump hater. I wish him luck, but he hates Trump and she hates Trump.

Chevigny was producer of 2020’s Becoming, a film about former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Federal Election Commission records show she donated $2,000 to support Biden’s presidential race that same year.

However, the case, which Smith has dismissed since being nominated by Attorney General Merrick Garland in November, rests on overwhelming evidence provided by Mar-a-Lago employees, advisers close to Trump, and Evan Corcoran, one from Trump’s own lawyers who is a judge. compelled to testify before the grand jury. Smith, who is also tasked with overseeing the DOJ’s investigation into efforts to nullify the 2020 election, has also overseen other investigations into members of both parties.

On Friday, after uncovering the charges, Smith issued a brief statement in which he stressed that Trump should be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court. “Our laws that protect national defense information are essential to the safety and security of the United States, and they must be enforced,” Smith said Friday. “Violations of these laws put our country at risk. Respect for the rule of law is a fundamental principle of the Department of Justice, and our nation’s commitment to the rule of law sets an example to the world. We have a set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone. Editor’s Choice

Of course, Trump had plenty to blame beyond the special advocate and his wife. “The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden administration’s armed Justice Department will go down as one of the most horrific abuses of power in our country’s history,” Trump said during his speech on Saturday. adding, “This vicious persecution is a travesty of justice.

He called Biden a ‘corrupt president’, vowing to kick him out in 2024. ‘Because at the end of the day, they’re not going after me, they’re going after you – and I’m just standing up on their way,” he said. .

As in his previous campaign speeches, Trump promised if re-elected he would end the war between Russia and Ukraine, achieve “full independence from China” and cut federal funding for schools “pushing critical race theory, transgender madness and other racially, sexually or politically inappropriate content on our children. Trend

Earlier Saturday, Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president and new challenger for the GOP presidential nomination, said he was “deeply troubled” by his former boss’s indictment. “It’s important to remember that in America you are innocent until proven guilty,” Pence said at the North Carolina GOP convention in Greensboro. “The former president, like all other Americans, is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

The new federal indictment represents the second time Trump has been charged; earlier this year he was charged by the state in New York over the former president’s silent payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. Trump is due to be arraigned in Miami on Tuesday for federal charges. He denied any wrongdoing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/donald-trump-post-indictment-appearance-attacks-jack-smith-katy-chevigny-1234768577/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos