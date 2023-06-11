Legal action against Imran Khan for May 9 violence will be launched within 2-3 weeks: Pakistani interior minister





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says legal action will be taken against Imran Khan within 2-3 weeks over bloody violence that erupted after the former prime minister was arrested in a case corruption on May 9. Khan, the 70-year-old Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has denied involvement in the violence, saying he was in jail when the incidents took place. He said the establishment planned to keep him in prison for 10 years in a sedition case. Sanaullah, in an interview with Geo News on Saturday night, said Khan was “100%” responsible for the violent protests. Khan’s arrest by paramilitaries from the High Court offices in Islamabad on May 9 sparked unrest in Pakistan, resulting in the deaths of several people and the destruction of dozens of military and state facilities by angry protesters from the PTI. “Whatever happened in Pakistan… hatred in Pakistani politics; chaos in Pakistani politics; economic deterioration in Pakistan; and instability in the country: one person is the architect of everything that. His name is Imran Khan,” he said. The minister said Khan had injected poison into the youth and they were not prepared to accept anything other than the death of political opponents. “Khan is responsible for all of this. But as far as action is concerned, see, there is a process… First, the criminal who commits an illegal act is arrested. Then, with evidence, the real brain is found,” he said. . Sanaullah also claimed that the government is well aware of the fact who was behind the May 9 chaos, but is awaiting more evidence. When asked how long it might take to complete the investigation in order to take formal legal action against Khan, the minister said “it will take two to three weeks”. When asked why he was naming Khan for his involvement in the violence on May 9 without having proper evidence, the minister said there was still enough evidence to nominate him. When asked if there had been any pre-planning for the attacks on the facilities, the minister replied, “Yes, 100% planning; 100% planning” and added that it had been planned down to the smallest detail of “who will do what”. He said authorities were getting vital information from those arrested and it emerged that Pakistani leaders Tehreek-i-Insaf Yasmin Rashid, Mehmood ur Rasheed, Hammad Azhar and others were involved in the attack on the house. of the Corps Commander, known as Jinnah House, Lahore. Sanaullah said earlier that the former prime minister could face trial in a military court as the PTI leader was the “architect” of the May 9 incidents. Imran Khan said on Thursday the stage was set for his “court-martial” after the country’s all-powerful military pledged to try the “masterminds and planners” of the May 9 violence in military courts. Khan, a cricketer-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a plot led by the United States targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia. , China and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/legal-proceedings-against-imran-khan-for-may-9-violence-to-be-launched-within-2-3-weeks-pakistan-interior-minister/articleshow/100914192.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos