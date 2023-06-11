Politics
Third Tory MP quits as Boris Johnson departure creates headaches for Rishi Sunak The Irish Times
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces a third by-election test after a close ally of Boris Johnson resigned from the Commons with immediate effect.
In a tumultuous 24 hours for the Conservative Party, MP Nigel Adams announced on Saturday that he was following former prime minister and former culture secretary Nadine Dorries in her departure from Westminster.
In a tweet, Mr Adams said: Yesterday the Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.
I have informed the Chief Whip today that I will be stepping down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect.
It was an honor to represent the region where I was raised (and) educated.
Mr Adams and Ms Dorries had been tipped for peerages in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours, but neither appeared in the list released on Friday. There has been speculation that Downing Street wanted their names removed to avoid by-elections, although No 10 said Mr Sunak had no involvement in producing the final list.
The Prime Minister has yet to comment on Mr Johnson’s departure.
With the Tories enjoying a comfortable majority of 20,000 in Selby and Ainsty, Mr Adams’ decision to step down immediately rather than wait for the next election means the Tories will face clashes on three fronts.
Mr Johnson sensationally left Westminster on Friday as he launched a fierce attack on the Commons Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he misled MPs with his assurances about parties in Downing Street during coronavirus closures.
Puzzled and dismayed
In a 1,000-word statement, he said the seven-person panel, chaired by veteran but Conservative-majority Labor MP Harriet Harman, was conducting a witch hunt and likened it to a kangaroo court.
Mr Johnson said he was baffled and appalled to have been expelled, in an undemocratic manner, from an investigation which he said had been undertaken from the start to find me guilty, regardless of the facts.
He denied lying to MPs and said he corrected the file as soon as possible after receiving reports of lockdown rallies at No 10.
The former Tory leaders of Uxbridge and the South Ruislip seat were among Labour’s top 100 targets in the upcoming election even before Mr Johnson’s resignation.
[ Partys over, Boris: what British papers say about Johnsons Partygate resignation ]
The Liberal Democrats have advised they could potentially upend Ms Dorries’ former constituency in Mid Bedfordshire. The TalkTV presenter said on Friday she was not considering calling a by-election, but had resigned shortly before Mr Johnson’s honor roll was made public.
It comes as Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey ruled out a pact with Sir Keir Starmers’ Labor Party to encourage tactical voting in a bid to secure by-election victories.
There will be no pacts, no agreements, he told BBC Radio 4s Today programme.
Speaking to BBC Radio, he said: We will fight both by-elections. Voters will decide.
They will decide which party is best placed to beat the Conservatives. Well put our case in both constituencies.
[ The defenestration of Boris Johnson was brutal ]
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of Labor, told BBC Radio that Mr Johnson had shown no respect for the British public, continuing to criticize his resignation honours, a privilege of outgoing Prime Ministers exercised yesterday by Mr Johnson to provide to a number of key peerage and knighthood allies.
Councilors including Charlotte Owen, 29, Dan Rosenfeld and Ross Kempsell, will join the House of Lords, which has more than 800 people, with lifetime peerages, alongside Teesside Underground Mayor Ben Houchen. Jacob Rees-Mogg, a staunch ally of the former prime minister, was knighted.
Mr Sunak, the Tory leader, retains a large majority of more than 60 MPs, but analyzes of the seats ahead of a by-election show he could fight in the hearts of long-serving Tories to retain control.
48 hours in 2022 that defeated Boris Johnson
From the moment a retired British civil servant went public on Tuesday morning about how Boris Johnson was covering up his involvement in yet another scandal, the Prime Minister’s fate was sealed. But why was it this one of all scandals that finally brought him down? What’s next for UK policy – and how will it affect Ireland?
According to poll analyst Britain Elects for the New Statesman, Labor would win 48.3% of the vote in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, compared to 36.8% for the Conservatives if the election were held today, creating the prospect embarrassing to lose the seat held by the Deputy elected Prime Minister in the last vote.
While Uxbridge is in a demographically changing part of outside London, the seat of Ms Dorriess Mid Bedfordshire in south east England has been held by the Conservatives since 1931. The current majority of 24,000 is close of the 2019 combined vote level of Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Greens. However, national fluctuations since the last general election could see a closer call.
Labor came second to Selby in the 2019 election. An affluent North Yorkshire constituency, it was held by a Labor MP during Tony Blairs’ term.
Guardian/AP
|
