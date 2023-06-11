UAE President lands in Türkiye, meets Erdogan





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Istanbul.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin during the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, June 10, 2023 (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in Istanbul on Saturday. Erdogan received his UAE counterpart at Atatürk International Airport. UAE media said the trip was aimed at enhancing strategic relations and boosting bilateral economic ties. The President of the United Arab Emirates discusses with his Turkish counterpart the “strengthening of strategic relations and the advancement of the comprehensive economic partnership that brings the two countries closer together”. Turkish media said bin Zayed was visiting Turkey to congratulate Erdogan on his election victory and to attend tonight’s Champions League final in Istanbul, in which English club Manchester City which owns his brother Mansour will play against Italian Inter Milan. Erdogan announced his victory in a speech to his celebrating supporters outside his home in Istanbul in late May. Erdogan will remain Turkey’s president until 2028 after winning 52.10% of the vote, giving him a full decade in power after he became president in 2014. With 98.4% of the vote counted, Erdogan’s victory was marked by the fact that the president won 52.10% of the vote while his opponent, Kilicdaroglu, obtained only 47.90%. The victory of the leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) saw his supporters take to the streets and celebrate his victory across the country, including outside his residence. Erdogan met FIFA President Giano Invenato and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who had arrived in Istanbul earlier to watch the game. Relations between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have been strained, following the failed coup attempt against Erdogan in July 2016. The Turkish president has accused the United Arab Emirates of having contributed to it, describing ben Zayed as “Turkey’s greatest enemy”. Erdogan visited the United Arab Emirates in 2022, his visit since 2013 when he served as prime minister, and his first since taking over the presidency. Al-Nahyan traveled to Ankara ahead of Erdogan’s visit, and after the trip the UAE announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, amid a devastating inflation crisis who ravaged the country.

