Trump set to speak live in Georgia in first appearance since indictment





Former President Donald Trump proclaimed on Saturday that he would never give in to President Bidens’ Stalinist tactics, in his first live comments since the unveiling of a 49-page, 37-count federal indictment of misconduct. management of classified documents.

They tried to charge me with treason and now they’re trying to do it again, a defiant Trump said in an often rambling 84-minute speech to a crowd of more than 3,500 state Republican party delegates and guests at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center in Columbus. , Ga.

Biden is trying to imprison his main political opponent like they do in Stalinist Russia or communist China, Trump has railed.

But he also scoffed at what he said were ridiculous and baseless accusations against him.

We stand up to the hard-left Democrats and their lawless partisan prosecutors, he said, adding as an aside: Every time I fly over a blue state, I get a subpoena. Put him in front of the grand jury!

I never thought such a thing could happen in America.

I have staked everything on you and I will never back down, he promised at the annual GOP convention held without Gov. Brian Kemp, a longtime Trump critic.

I am the only candidate who has what it takes to break this corrupt system, he said.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Biden, blaming him for the ruinous economy and weakness on the world stage.

And he criticized Biden, blaming him for the ruinous economy and weakness on the world stage.

If you took the five worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up. they wouldn’t have come close to destroying our country like Joe Biden did, Trump said.

We are a nation in decline, and now these crazies on the radical left want to interfere with our elections using law enforcement, he said, again referring to the federal lawsuits against him.

It’s totally corrupt and we can’t let that happen, he said. We will drive out the globalists, we will drive out the communists and we will drive out the diseased political class that hates our country.

It was the first of two campaign-style stops for Trump, who remains the frontrunner in the Republican presidential primary race despite his cascading legal setbacks.

He later vowed to stay in the race even if convicted, telling Politico “I’m never going to leave”.

And if he was ultimately found guilty, Trump dodged the idea that he would be forced to pardon himself from the White House if he were victorious in 2024.

I don’t think I ever have to, Trump told the outlet. I did not do anything wrong.

No one wants to be charged, he added. I don’t care that my number of polls has increased a lot. I don’t want to be charged. I have never been charged. Been through my whole life, now I get charged every two months. It was political.

The case unsealed in Miami on Friday came after a federal grand jury heard evidence that Trump unlawfully kept classified documents and kept them at his Mar-a-Lago home.

The charges, including willfully withholding national defense documents and conspiracy to obstruct justice, follow Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s April indictment for alleged tampering with documents trade by Trump.

We made no obstruction, Trump insisted in his speech, in which he launched a new nickname, Deranged Jack Smith, for the special prosecutor who indicted him on Friday.

They take one charge and they turned it into 36 charges, Trump complained.

We have a thug who is responsible, he said, referring to Smith. This is political success work, he added, by a sick nest of people that needs to be cleaned up immediately.

Those two cases may soon be joined by additional indictments: in Georgia on election interference charges and in Washington, DC for the former president’s actions surrounding the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Trump addressed the Georgia investigation that would focus on his 2020 phone calls to Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following his election loss — at length on Saturday.

I was complaining about an election that I thought was rigged, I was complaining to the relevant authorities, he said. And the day you no longer have the right to complain about an election, we will be in communist China.

In messages to his supporters on Saturday, Trump sought to use the lawsuits as fuel for his quest to win the Republican presidential nomination again.

A young boy named Sam Moss has his photo taken by his parents at the 2023 North Carolina Republican Party State Convention. Getty Images

“I could throw in the towel tomorrow, end my 2024 presidential campaign, and all charges against me would magically be dropped!” he wrote in a fundraising email.

That, he added, would “turn our backs on our country” – casting his scheduled impeachment on Tuesday as an attack on America itself.

Meanwhile, Trump released a series of social media posts, including an all-caps missive claiming ‘AMERICA WENT ASLEEP LAST NIGHT WITH TEARS IN HER EYES’ over the indictment. , which some Republicans have denounced as a politically motivated power grab.

But Kemp’s pointed absence signaled divisions within the Republican Party over Trump’s candidacy, particularly in the must-win state of Georgia, which the former president narrowly lost to President Biden in 2020.

A poll released Friday by Kemp’s Hardworking Americans PAC found that Trump would only have the support of 42% of likely Georgia voters in a rematch against Biden – six points shy of the 48% support that a candidate would have. Generic Republican would receive in such a race. .

The statewide survey of 600 voters, conducted before the indictment was announced, found Trump would just edge Biden 42% to 41% if the presidential election were held. today, while any other GOP candidate would beat the incumbent by 10 points, 48% to 38%.

The poll had a 4% margin of error.

After the Georgia speech, Trump was scheduled to travel to North Carolina to campaign at that state’s annual Republican convention.

