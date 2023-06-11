Jokowi urges Singaporeans to stay at IKN, observer: potentially causing conflict





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Trisakti University public policy observer Trubus Rahadiansyah disagreed with President Joko Widodo’s invitation or Jokowi Singaporeans to live in Capital of the archipelago (IKN). He considered Jokowi’s invitation to the Ecosperity Week 2023 event in Singapore on Wednesday June 6, 2023 to be inappropriate. According to Trubus, there is potential for conflict if the Singaporeans accept Jokowi’s invitation to move to IKN. Because there is a good chance that they will create a separate cluster. “I fear that the local people who cannot afford it and who have been marginalized are fighting back,” Trubus told Tempo on Sunday 11 Jokowi. For the local populations, the land is the heritage of their ancestors. The potential for conflict will arise when foreign Singaporeans suddenly flood in and occupy the area. Not to mention if their group is building an elite area. “That is to say, the difference with local residents can be very striking,” Trubus said. After all, according to Trubus, inviting Singaporeans to live in IKN nor does it guarantee the inflow of capital invested in the project. “The coming of investors really depends on many factors. One of them is socio-political factors and legal certainty,” Trubus said. Next, most importantly, Trubus continued, investors want returns on the capital they invest. Meanwhile, this guarantee is still gray from the IKN project. “It’s impossible like throwing salt into the sea,” he said. Earlier, in his invitation to Singaporeans at the time, Jokowi mentioned property prices in Singapore which continued to rise. “I also know that property prices here have gone up very high. Maybe living in the archipelago could be an option,” President Jokowi said during a broadcast on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube account at Jakarta. Advertisement Jokowi’s invitation received the support of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP). PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto considered Jokowi’s decision a good step. “Pak Jokowi is a big trader so he always offers (to) every overseas visit Indonesia,” Hasto said on Friday, June 9, 2023, as quoted by Antara. According to Hasto, Jokowi built IKN based on changing perspectives to respond to global politics. Indeed, Indonesia is the largest archipelago country. For this reason, PDIP will support Jokowi in carrying out the construction of IKN. “We fully support President Jokowi’s invitation because it is clear from the G20, our ASEAN presidency, that he is working very well,” Hasto said. Editors Choice: Jokowi urges Singaporeans to stay at IKN, observer: Realization of investors’ capital uncertain Follow the latest Tempo news on Google News, click on here

