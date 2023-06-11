Trump left with few defenses for hoarding top secret documents | donald trump





By exposing Donald Trump’s own confessions and incriminating testimony from his employees, the indictment unveiled on Friday provided compelling evidence that could be extremely difficult for the former president to overcome and avoid a conviction.

The sprawling 38-count indictment (in which Trump’s valet was also charged) exposed the previously unknown extent of Trump’s blatant efforts to keep the country’s most sensitive secrets and obstruct the government’s attempts to recover them.

Trump will have the opportunity to refute the allegations made by Special Counsel Jack Smith when the case goes to trial, but the strength and volume of evidence presented in the indictment regarding Trump’s knowledge and intent leaves few defenses at his disposal.

The thrust of the indictment was the highly sensitive nature of the material in question. Among the documents Trump was responsible for keeping: documents on US nuclear programs, potential US military vulnerabilities and plans for US retaliation in the event of an attack.

For violating the Espionage Act, Trump was charged under Section 793e of Title 18 of the Penal Code, which refers to the retention of national defense information defined as material likely to harm the national security of the United States.

Documents kept by Trump appeared to exceed that threshold. In several instances in the indictment, some of the documents Trump allegedly kept were so sensitive that prosecutors were forced to remove even the classification marks that described the secret programs.

But the charging documents were also highly problematic for Trump because they were organized around three key moments that depicted Espionage Act violations and obstruction like chapters of a novel easily digested by a trial jury.

The indictment sets out two instances showing Trump knew he was in unauthorized possession of national defense information months after he left the White House, as well as an extensive account showing Trump knew he was in possession of unauthorized national defense information. he was obliged to return the material but took steps to retain it illegally.

Bedminster meeting, July 2021

Prosecutors first presented evidence Trump shared documents regarding a US attack plan on Iran during a July 2021 meeting at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey, where he was recorded urging his guests to read the document while admitting that it was secret and not declassified.

The audio recording revealed that Trump told those present at the meeting: This is classified information. Look, look at this. You attack, and before adding later: See as president I could have declassified it Now I can’t, you know, but it’s still a secret.

By doing so, Trump demonstrated that he knew the document in question was classified, he knew it related to military intelligence that would constitute national defense information, and he knew he was not supposed to release its contents.

Trump could argue in defense that it’s not clear he actually retained the alleged documents unless prosecutors have the document in question after his attorneys were subpoenaed for the document last year , but ultimately did not find it.

He could also try to argue that even if the document existed, it might not have been about national defense when he described it at the meeting, where he was trying to use the document on the strike against Iran which had been widely reported. does not come from him but from the Pentagon.

Bedminster meeting, August 2021

But arguably more legally damaging to Trump was a second incident, when the former president shared a top-secret military map with a staffer from his political action committee and admitted he shouldn’t show the map. as it was filed, adding that the staff member shouldn’t get too close.

The description of the meeting, in which Trump used the document when discussing an ongoing military operation that was not going well the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, suggested that the account of the act of accusation came from the staff member testifying before the grand jury under oath.

General view of Trump National Golf Club Bedminsters in Bedminister, New Jersey. Photography: Eduardo Muoz/AP

This incident, as recounted, is particularly problematic for Trump, not only because it comes from an eyewitness, but because it comes from one of his own employees bolstering the credibility of the account because the member of staff allegedly testified against his boss.

It’s unclear what Trump might even claim to suggest the material wasn’t national defense information at the time, other than expanding to say that perhaps the map could have been outdated at this point. of the conflict when the Taliban invaded most of Afghanistan. .

Mar-a-Lago obstruction, May 2022

Prosecutors also presented detailed evidence that Trump decided to obstruct the criminal investigation by withholding classified documents from an attorney identified as his then-lawyer, Evan Corcoran, after the Justice Department issued a subpoena last May demanding their return.

Trump was reluctant to comply with the subpoena and asked Corcoran something to the effect of What happens if we don’t respond at all? And wouldn’t it be better if we just told them we have nothing here?, according to Corcorans notes obtained by prosecutors.

Corcoran then told Trump he would return on June 2, 2022 to retrieve documents from the Mar-a-Lago storage room. In the meantime, according to the indictment, Trump ordered Nauta to remove certain boxes containing classified documents from where Corcoran intended to search.

When Corcoran returned, he found 38 classified documents in the storage room, at which point Trump allegedly made a gesture that seemed to indicate he needed to retrieve any documents that were bad. Trump also asked: Did you find anything? Is it bad? GOOD?

The passage appears to demonstrate with a variety of evidence notes, testimony, phone records and surveillance footage that Trump knew he had kept bad documents, wanted to keep them, and took action. preventive measures to remove classified documents from where Corcoran was looking.

Trump could refute that the boxes were moved because he wanted to obtain other documents, although the timing that coincided just before Corcoran searched for documents could undermine that claim. He might also try to suggest that his comments were taken out of context.

But given the evidence outlined in the indictment, Trump’s most viable bet to avoid legal peril may be to delay the trial as long as he can so that it runs until the election. presidential election in 2024, where he could be the Republican candidate and escape the consequences of a conviction.

